West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt agree a £45m fee for Sébastien Haller

West Ham have switched their attention to another target-man, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Sébastien Haller being the man on Mario Husillos' radar after missing out on Maxi Gomez to Valencia CF.



Both clubs have managed to find an agreement in about five days, with the quoted fee being £45 million (including add-ons). The payment is set to be scheduled over 18 months as the player is due to take his medicals later today.



The French forward, who contributed towards 32 goals in 39 games last season, has been very quickly persuaded to join the Hammers after his initial doubts with the club looking to quadruple his wages to around £70,000-per-week.

Will West Ham be top six contenders?

Since Manuel Pellegrini's appointment little over a year ago West Ham's business on the transfer market has been nothing but exceptional.



The Chilean's ability to spot talent is for all to see with big-money signings Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson who were formidable last season, as well as bargain buys Łukasz Fabiański and Fabian Balbuena.



Also with the addition of Haller, the Hammers wouldn't look out of place between the biggest clubs in the league as they aim for the "big six".

During the 2018/19 season the Frenchman's statistics were quite brilliant with a goal contribution per 90 minutes - 20 goals and 12 assists in 39 games (Bundesliga and UEFA Europa League).



Haller has all the right attributes to help him make it in the Premier League. He's a pacey, 6'3" striker, with a toughness that will pose a threat to most of the league's defenders. His exceptional hold-up play allowed Luka Jović to thrive alongside him, and ultimately earn himself a big-money move to Real Madrid.