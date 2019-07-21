Knockaert swoops into Craven Cottage for the season

Brighton & Hove Albion winger, Anthony Knockaert has joined Championship side, Fulham on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old is expected to permanently join The Cottagers next season for an agreed undisclosed fee at the end of the season.

Knockaert joined The Seagulls back in 2016 from Standard Liege and scored 27 goals in 159 games.

The last of his goals for Albion may well have been his superb strike in the 2-1 win over rivals Crystal Palace, back in March of this year.

Bloom on Knockaert

Albion chairman, Tony Bloom had the following to say on Knockaert: “Anthony will always have a very special place in the history books of our club, as an important member of the side which won our first-ever promotion to the Premier League.

“He played an integral role across that season and was deservedly named both the Championship and club’s player of the season during that promotion campaign.

“He’s provided some wonderful moments, and on behalf of all Albion fans I would like to thank him for the memories and say good luck for the future.”

Excited to get started

Speaking to Fulham's official website the Frenchman had this to say: “It feels amazing to be here. I feel really welcome already. It just feels great to get this done and for me to be a Fulham player.

“I can’t wait to get started and obviously help the Club achieve its goal.

The former Championship player of the season three seasons ago will be an excellent addition to the Cottagers' line up.

He said: “The goal is to get back to the Premier League where Fulham belongs. I have come here with the clear intention to get promoted and I want to help in any way that I can.”