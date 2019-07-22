Tottenham edging closer on a deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to bring Ryan Sessegnon to N17 from Fulham, according to reports.

It is believed there was a breakthrough in negotiations between the two clubs.

However, the Cottagers are unlikely to receive the high price tag put on the youngster last season following their relegation.

Breakthrough in negotiations

Spurs are reportedly looking to spend around £20m plus add-ons despite the south Londoners putting a £50m price tag on him last summer.

The 19-year-old now only has one year remaining on his contract at the Cottagers and has his heart set on a move to N17, according to reports.

It is also believed that Fulham are looking to spend the funds raised by selling Sessegnon on Tottenham's Joshua Onomah and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou.

However, it is not yet clear whether the clubs will come to an agreed swap deal or straight cash deals for the players.

One in one out?

Danny Rose was left at home for Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia after being told he should explore his options with other clubs.

It would be expected the English left-back's future at Spurs will be non-existent should Sessegnon sign for the Lilywhites.

The 29-year-old has spent 12 years at Spurs but with his rumoured departure has caught the interest of Juventus and PSG.

Should Spurs seal the deal for the 19-year-old he will be the third arrival this summer for the Lilywhites after Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.