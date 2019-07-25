Steve Bruce rubbishes talk of Longstaff leaving

Steve Bruce confirmed to the press that Sean Longstaff will not be sold this summer and insists he wants to does 'not want to sell' the youngster.

There has been interest from Manchester United all summer with each week reports suggesting they will launch a bid for Longstaff.

It was reported by the Chronicle last week that Longstaff was aware of interest from the Red Devils but was happy to stay and play for the team he supports.

Longstaff pivotal to Bruce's plans

Newcastle United are also under no pressure to sell as Longstaff signed a new contract just last January.

the midfielder impressed during his nine appearances last season for the Magpies and was on the verge of an U21 call up for England before he picked up an injury against West Ham United.

Bruce has expressed that he wants to build his midfield around the youngster as he has exceptional talent and potential.

With Newcastle wanting £50 million for their latest academy talent it comes as no surprise that the Red Devils have backed off lately.

Positive news for the fans

Newcastle fans love to see one of their own progress into the first team and Bruce is no different.

He said: "We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure. "So, that won’t happen.

"I’m very confident (he won’t go).

"There’s nothing better than a young one coming through."

Sounds like Dejavu

However, fans may remember that Alan Pardew said the same about Andy Carroll before he left on deadline day to Liverpool in 2011.

Bruce added: "Probably Sean was thrown in at the deep end and he swam straight away.

"If they’re good enough, there’s nothing better than a young player coming through.

"We’ll try and do that, give them the chance."