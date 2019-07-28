St Johnstone Season Preview: A pivotal season for Wright and his side

Transfer Business

A frustratingly quiet summer in terms of incomings so far in Perth.

Only keeper Elliot Parish and defender Wallace Duffy have arrived.

A team finishing in the lower half of the Scottish Premiership cannot afford to lose the likes of Tony Watt, Joe Shaughnessy and Blair Alston without having identified adequate replacements.

A move for former front man Stevie May has hit a dead end. A striker is an absolute must.

Early Season Form

A solitary win in the Betfred Cup ensured no qualification to the latter stages. Finishing fourth behind the likes of Forfar and Montrose in the group is poor preparation for heading into the league season. First up is champions Celtic at Parkhead, starts do not get much tougher.

A mixed pre-season has seen a fair amount of goals both scored and conceded but fair to say, Tommy Wright has work to do to get his charges into shape.

Player To Watch: Matty Kennedy

The winger who has represented Scotland at all youth levels has found a place to settle after spending his early years being loaned out by both Everton and Cardiff City.

40 appearances last term and he'll be looking to add more goals to his personal best of seven in a solitary season.

One of the Saints' better players and he will be important again as a creative influence.

One For The Future: Callum Hendry

Son of former Scotland captain Colin, the striker will be keen to further prove his worth after a loan spell at Brechin was cut short in February.

Released by Blackburn Rovers earlier in his career he will be looking to ease any pressure on an incoming forward by sharing the goal responsibility.

Predicted Finish

After eighth and seveth places finishes in the previous two seasons it's difficult to see a lot of improvement at McDiarmid Park.

The lower half of the top division for a 3rd successive season is where they look likely to finish.