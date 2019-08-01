Woodman signs new contract before heading out on loan

Newcastle United's bright young talent, Freddie Woodman, has signed a one-year extension as he heads out on loan to Swansea City.

Woodman has been desperate for a full season out on loan for a number of years and now he gets his wish to play his football in Wales.

Last season Rafa Benitez blocked Woodman's chance to head out on loan as he believed he needed to be cover for Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Chance to shine

This will be Woodman's first full season out on loan, something he will be desperate to make the most of as his development has stagnated recently.

The 22-year olds best loan spell to date was at Kilmarnock in 2017 when he made just 14 appearances.

Woodman is held very highly at Newcastle and within the England set up so it is crucial he does well at Swansea if he wants to fulfil his potential.

Delighted with the move

The Newcastle academy product was happy about his move to the Swans and to be playing with a high calibre squad.

Woodman said: "I had a lot of other offers to consider given I did have a year left on my contract at Newcastle, and I had some big decisions to make.

“But from the moment I spoke to Martyn, and knowing the club Swansea is, this was the place I wanted to come to."

Having worked with a lot of the Swansea staff during his time playing for England at the younger ages made it a simple choice for Woodman.

He said: “You only have to look at the work Martyn has done on the international stage to know how good a goalkeeping coach he is.

“You look at the way he has helped Jordan Pickford, who has been fantastic for Everton and England. I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Woodman will be hoping to make an impact in the Championship to hopefully force his way into the Newcastle starting line up ahead of Dubravka.