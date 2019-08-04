Everton complete signing of Moise Kean from Juventus

Everton have confirmed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus for a fee in the region of £25 million.

The 19-year-old, who bagged six goals in 13 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants last season, has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park - which does not contain a buyback clause for Juventus to trigger.

He also becomes the fifth signing through the door this summer, joining Jonas Lossl, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Phillipe Gbamin as a fresh face at Finch Farm.

Marco Silva’s side had been chasing the youngster since enquiring about the availability of Mario Mandzukic earlier in the transfer window, but had to wait due to his commitments with the Italian Under-21 squad in the European Championships.

After tough negotiations, which seemed to drag on over minor details, Silva and Director of Football Marcel Brands finally secured a target in their biggest area of need - a striker.

Embed from Getty Images

Kean convinced by ambition

Making the switch from Turin to Merseyside might seem like a step down for some players, but Kean has already stated that is relishing the opportunity to prove himself - especially for a big club in the Premier League.

He told EvertonTV: “I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

Embed from Getty Images

Silva delighted at securing Kean's signature

Finally being able to sign a striker, after periods of significant patience, delighted Blues boss Silva - who is still hoping to add plenty of new faces before the window slams shut on August 9.

"Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old,” added the Portuguese boss. “He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

“Of course he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club.”