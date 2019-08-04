Scottish Championship Review: Dunfermline and Dundee share the spoils in opener

East End Park was the venue for Friday evening's televised opener between Dunfermline and recently relegated Dundee.

The Pars started the game brighter and deservedly found themselves 2-0 up heading towards the break. Goals from new arrivals Ryan Dow and the impressive Kevin Nisbet looked be making managers Stevie Crawford's half time team talk very easy before the controversial award of a penalty to the visitors right on the stroke of 45mins.

A deep cross by Dundee right back Cammy Kerr evaded everyone except opening scorer Dow, The balls bounced up and onto his body before striking his arm. Harsh on the home side but Danny Johnson didn't care as he the tucked the ball away low to the keepers' right.

It was Johnson again later in the second half, again from the spot and again from a questionable penalty award. He repeated his earlier effort to secure an opening day point when all looked lost earlier in the game.

Shankland nets four for Arabs

Saturday saw the other eight teams get their league campaigns underway and we'll start at Tannadice with the title favourites entertaining John Robertson's Inverness Caledonian Thistle. It was all about one man, the divisions big signing Lawrence Shankland. Dundee United fought off reported interest from England to secure the former Ayr man's services and he had the dream start in Tangerine. A hat trick of headers all found the net before a smart turn and finish late on gave him his fourth as Robbie Neilson's side ran out 4-1 winners. Tom Walsh had levelled things up at 1-1 in the first half but the day belonged to Shankland and United.

Ayr start with a win

Ayr United started their 2nd season in the Championship with a solid 4-2 victory over Morton at Somerset Park. Ian McCall's side looked comfortable after racing into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Moffat, McCown and Forest but quickfire replies from Morton's Tumilty and Cadden made it a nervous last few minutes for the hosts. They did manage to calm any fears of late drama by adding a fourth in stoppage time with substitute Craig McGuffie lobbing the keeper to secure the opening day points stayed in Ayrshire.

Newcomers Arbroath were rewarded for a fine season last term with a home tie on matchday one, the visitors to Gayfield were Queen of the South. Arbroath may have felt they did enough to edge it with Steven Doris missing their best chances. The ball was in the QOS net late on but Greig Spence's effort was ruled out for offside. The part-timers held their own and start off life in the second tier with a point.

Peter Grant collected his first point as Alloa manager in the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle. An Alan Trouten goal opened the scoring before Joe Cardle levelled it up on the hour mark.

Full Results

Dunfermline 2-2 Dundee

Alloa 1-1 Partick Thistle

Arbroath 0-0 Queen Of The South

Ayr United 4-2 Greenock Morton

Dundee United 4-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle