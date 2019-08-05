Newcastle United loan watch: Trio impress on debuts

Majority of teams were back in action at the weekend as the 2019/20 season got back underway.

Newcastle United have four players out on loan this season and three of them made their competitive debuts for their new clubs on Saturday.

It was Freddie Woodman, Dan Barlaser and Nathan Harker who all made positive starts for their respected sides, here is how they got on.

Freddie Woodman

Woodman made a winning start to life in at Swansea City as they ran out 2-1 winners against Hull City.

The young stopper made a couple of smart saves but was hardly tested thought the 90 minutes.

He could do nothing with Hull's goal as it took a deflection from Kamil Grosiki's shot as it found the bottom corner.

Woodman revealed to Swansea's official website he has settled in very well.

He said: “The reception I got was fantastic. It gave me shivers going out there. All I wanted to do was play well for them because they’ve been so welcoming.

“In terms of settling in, it’s probably been one of the best places that I’ve come to. That’s credit to the club.

"They’ve been absolutely brilliant, the fans and the players have been great. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to come in and settle straight away."

Nathan Harker

Harker made his debut in the National League North for ex-Newcastle player Lee Clark's Blyth Spartans.

Spartans lost their opening game of the season 2-1 against Gloucester City at Croft Park, but Harker pulled a number of stunning saves.

One in particular from close range that he managed to tip around the post when it was 1-0.

Harker joined a loan deal until January with Steve Bruce hopefull the youngster can gain some valuable experience.

He spoke to Blyth Spartans' official website after the game to speak about targets for the season:

"Just want to crack on a develop myself on the pitch in men's football and become more of a leader," Harker said.

However, Harker will still be training with the Magpies during the week despite playing for Spartans and believes that can only help him.

He said: "The keepers are great and have been giving me loads of advice about coming out on my first loan.

"I hope I can bring that here when I play."

Dan Barlaser

Barlaser tasted victory on his debut, like Woodman as Rotherham United won 2-1 against AFC Wimbledon.

The youngster played 69 minutes for the Millers before being replaced in the second half and impressed with some neat touches and forward-thinking passes.

Barlaser spent last season on loan at fellow League One side Accrington Stanley and will want to kick on this season if he is to cut it in the Premier League.

Liam Gibson was an unused substitute for Grimsby Town as they beat Morecambe 2-0.