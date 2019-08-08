West Ham complete signing of Albian Ajeti from FC Basel

Albian Ajeti becomes Manuel Pellegrini’s sixth summer signing and joins West Ham United after scoring 21 goals in 43 games last season.

The Swiss international gives West Ham another attacking option and will provide back-up to £45m frontman Sebastien Haller, alongside Javier Hernández.

Player Profile

Ajeti is 6ft tall and has impressed with his ability to hold the ball up well, a strength that will serve him well given the physicality of the Premier League.

Although he is able to link-up with the midfield, the young striker’s best attribute is his finishing; a natural goalscorer who has already found the net twice this season.

The statistics support this, with West Ham’s latest acquisition averaging 3.5 shots and 6.15 touches in the box per 90 last campaign.

The forward also has international experience and scored on his debut for the Swiss national side last September, helping his country to a 6-0 win against Iceland in the Nations League.

First Words as a Hammer

The striker will wear the No.27 shirt, and he spoke of his happiness after signing a four-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I'm very excited to be here, it is a pleasure for me to be here, at this big club.

"Once I felt West Ham's interest, I didn't have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League. This is a big day for me and my family."

West Ham’s remaining transfer business

With little time remaining ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline and six signings already completed, West Ham are not expected to be very busy on the final day of the summer transfer window.

There has been some speculation regarding the potential transfer of Stuttgart’s talented defensive midfielder Santiago Ascacibar, however, Pellegrini would likely have to sell Carlos Sanchez first in order to make room for the Argentine in the 25-man squad.