Graham Potter applauds "courage" shown in decisive victory at Watford

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter met with the media after the Seagulls' 3-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road. Abdoulayé Doucoure scored into his own net for the Hornets in the 28th minute before substitutes Florin Andone and Neal Maupay struck twice in a 12-minute span in the second half.

Efforts applauded

The Seagulls' boss began his post-match press conference by saying: "I thought we showed courage to try and do what we wanted to do. When we needed to defend, we did. But our attacking play was good, although we missed the last pass and some opportunities."

Potter was satisfied with his side's overall performance, while also indicating that his side can do better. "Overall, three goals away from home and a clean sheet, I can't complain too much, but I know we can improve."

The impact of substitutes

The gaffer next described how substitutes Andone and Maupay built on the work done by the men they replaced in Glenn Murray and Jürgen Locadia.

"I thought Glenn and Jürgen worked really well in the first period of the match, but we got a little bit deeper and it was about how we could attack from that position. Obviously, Neal and Florin have been working away really well and they give a different dimension --- I was really pleased for them."

He then talked of the readiness of his bench players: "you want your substitutes to be ready to play, come on and help, and we've certainly got that in this group. Sometimes you get lucky as a coach and make the right calls."

"Happy" with the win

In the Seagulls' third consecutive Premier League campaign, this is their first opening day victory, and Potter joked: "it's better than losing, isn't it?"

He then went on to say: "that's the reality, that's the truth. We're happy, we'll enjoy the win because it's a Premier League win and we're happy with that.

"But we'll start again on Monday to prepare for another tough match --- we know that we can imxprove and that's what i've said to the guys. But, of course, it's a great win for us."