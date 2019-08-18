Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Lundstram strikes to seal Blades a perfect home return to Premier League

John Lundstram ensured that Sheffield United won on their first Premier League home game since their return to the big time since 2007.

The midfielder struck two minutes into the second half as the Blades defeated a very poor Crystal Palace side at Bramall Lane to move to four points from their opening two games of the season.

The defeat, though for Palace leaves them already questioning their transfer business as they really looked lacklustre and have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to turn things around.

Zaha started, Sharp didn't

The big team news before the game, came from the visitors, as Roy Hodgson named Wilfred Zaha in the starting eleven for the first time after the winger handed in a transfer request in the summer.

On the other hand, hosts manager Chris Wilder decided to name an unchanged starting lineup despite Billy Sharp scoring his side's equaliser last week against Bournemouth.

Even start with the hosts growing into the game

In terms of the game itself, it was a pretty even start as both sides wanted to get on the front foot but both defences were on top in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

After that initial 20 minutes though the hosts upped their game and started to create some half chances with Callum Robinson firing offer from close range.

McGoldrick misses golden chance to put Blades in front

The best chance of the first half came on the 40th minute when Sam Baldock played the ball into the box for David McGoldrick to score, but somehow the striker managed to put the ball into the Vicente Guaita's hands with the goal at his mercy.

Therefore, at the break, the game was goalless but the hosts had the best of the game and should have been in front.

In terms of the visitor's performance in the first half, they were really poor and really struggled to break down a resolute Blades defence and know that they will have to play better in the second half to get something positive from the game.

Lundstram fired the Blades into a deserved lead

The problem though for the visitors was that the hosts came out fast at the start of the second half and got a deserved lead.

The goal came from a fantastic passage of play which ended with Luke Freeman crossing into the box which Guaita spilt into the path of Lundstram, who fired the ball home into the back of the net to send Bramall Lane into pandemonium.

Therefore, it was up to the visitors to try and respond but they were restricted to long-range shots with Andros Townsend forcing Dean Henderson into a decent save.

Eagles failed to break down a stubborn Blades defence

That was as good as it got though for the Eagles as the Blades got really physical with the visitors not letting them have any time on the ball which showed their commitment to the cause.

It almost led to them scoring a second goal when Chris Basham's cross found Jack O'Connell, who in turn saw his header well-saved by Guaita.

Blades comfortably seen the game through to earn their first win of the new season

It didn't matter though for the Blades comfortably enough to earn their first win of the season, while the Eagles know they must improve or else face a real scrap this season.

Three takeaways from the game

Too much reliance on Zaha for Palace

The Eagles have a conundrum to sort so early in the season as it was once again shown that if Zaha doesn't perform, then they struggle for goals. The lack of creativity is clear for everyone to see and this is something that Hodgson will have to get right or Palace will face a real battle this season to stay in the league.

The Blades will be a hard nut to crack at Bramall Lane this season

Whenever a promoted side begin their campaign in the Premier League it's always important to have strong home form. Going by the evidence of their first home game they will be a difficult side for anyone to beat at Bramall Lane this season as Wilder has them set up perfectly to keep teams at bay.

Blades show the way to other promoted sides

Wilder has shown the way to other promoted sides in how to get the best out of his players. He has stuck with the players that got them to the Premier League and not thrown their new signings in the starting lineup straight away and that has worked as each and every single one of his players showed the commitment which you want to see to win games.