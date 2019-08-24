Newcastle face massive squad overhaul in the next 12 months

Newcastle United face a potential massive squad overhaul of their squad over the next 12-18 months with many players out of contract.

The Magpies have a number of high earners and high profile players coming to the end of their contracts soon.

They have seven players due to be out of contract in the summer, which includes Federico Fernandez, Ki Sung-Yueng, Andy Carroll, Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry and Javier Manquillo.

However, Carroll is expected to be offered a new deal if he gets into double figures for starting appearances for the rest of the season.

That list is host to a number of familiar faces in the starting line up for the Magpies, but none of them have begun talks with the club over new contracts.

Tough decisions to make

It seems like the writing may be on the wall for a few players such as Sterry, Elliot, Fernandez and potentially Darlow as they have fallen out of favour over the last two years.

With Freddie Woodman proving his potential on loan at Swansea City, one of Elliot or Darlow will definitely be leaving, whereas Fernandez is the older side of 30 with his bets days likely behind him.

However, if the club wants to receive a transfer fee for any of those players they will have to offer new contracts to the players.

Steve Bruce will want to have some more time to analyse those players who are out of contract in the summer and provide them with game time to see if they fit in his first-team plans.

Planning ahead

If Newcastle are to avoid a mass exodus over the next 18 months they will have to open contract talks with players who are out of contract in the near future.

The Magpies have a number of key players in the squad in need of a new deal in the next 18 months, such as Isaach Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and DeAndre Yedlin as well as nine others.

One of the nine others is Dwight Gayle who is looking for a permanent move away from the club instead of another loan move.

The striker was offered back on loan to West Bromwich Albion, however, the deal depended on the Baggies getting promoted and Gayle wants a straight permanent deal with no clauses.

Hayden has spoken in recent weeks about his willingness to open discussions with the club over a new deal, despite handing in a transfer request a year ago.

Bruce has also made it very clear that he wants to build his team and tactics around Shelvey going forward so it is likely he will be offered a new deal.