Mo Besic: "I enjoy working under Chris Wilder"

Mo Besic has said he "enjoys working under Chris Wilder" ahead of his Sheffield United debut tomorrow in the second round Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Besic, who signed on loan from Everton in the summer is yet to feature for the Blades but has been on the subs bench in each of United's three Premier League games.

However, Chris Wilder has said he will feature in tomorrows cup game and Besic is keen to make his mark in South Yorkshire.

The midfielder told the clubs media: "I enjoy working under Chris Wilder, he makes you want to fight for the club, I like when someone is pushing the team like Chris Wilder"

Besic willing to adapt

Sheffield United play a unique style of football so when a new player signs for the club it can take time for them to adapt.

Wilder tends to ease new players into the system steadily and so tomorrows game is an opportunity to do that.

The Bosnian told the clubs media: “My style is to play quick, aggressive and make tackles but for me, it doesn’t matter, I will play where the manager wants me to.”

Besic eager to impress

Wilder is expected to make changes tomorrow and will be giving some new signings their debuts including Besic.

The Sheffield United fans have been loud and proud so far this season and Besic has praised the atmosphere they have generated.

“It’s a very passionate club, I’m very pleased to play tomorrow, just to feel the pitch," Besic said.

“You can see that the fans fight for the club and I can’t wait to get out there.”