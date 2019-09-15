VAVEL's Scottish League Two Gameweek Six Roundup

Brechin 2 Cove Rangers 4

Cove Rangers’ unbeaten start to the season continued as there were first-half fireworks at Glebe Park. Brechin gave new manager Mark Wilson what seemed like the perfect start when they took the lead on three minutes as Luke Watt converted from Matthew Knox’s corner. Jamie Masson would draw the league leaders level after 10 minutes before Mitch Megginson put Cove in front 10 minutes later. Brechin would quickly draw level with Emile Ngoy striking from the edge of the area straight after the restart.

Declan Glass would add his fourth goal of the season to put Cove back in front on the half-hour mark before Fraser Fyvie wrapped up the points on 37 minutes. The win keeps Cove top and is the third game already this season in which they have scored four or more. Brechin now slips to the bottom of the table.

Edinburgh City 4 Annan Athletic 0

Edinburgh City convincingly defeated Annan Athletic to keep up the chase at the top of the table. The game started evenly before Alex Harris put the hosts in front after 25 minutes. They would stretch their lead quickly after half time. Harris turned provider to set up Marc Laird to double the lead on 48 minutes before Chris Kane got on the end of a Craig Thomson free kick on 55 minutes to make it 3-0. Allan Smith would add a late fourth to pile on the misery on Peter Murphy’s men, who now sit sixth.

Stirling Albion 1 Elgin City 0

It took six games, but Stirling Albion finally got their first points of the season at Forthbank with a narrow win over Elgin City. The only goal would come on 10 minutes, as Josh Peters scored with a low strike from the edge of the box. Stirling would also come closest to a second as Dylan Mackin headed off the bar late on. Elgin would finish the game with ten men as Rabin Omar would be sent off for two yellows on 70 minutes. Kevin Rutkiewicz told the Stirling site after the game: “There was a wee bit of anxiety as the game wore on but the boys stood up. I’m delighted for them and the supporters that we got over the line.”

Stenhousemuir 0 Cowdenbeath 3

Stenhousemuir’s harsh return to League Two continued with a scolding loss to Cowdenbeath. Craig Barr put the visitors in from on 20 minutes, finding himself unmarked in the box to head home from close range. David Cox doubled the lead on 66 minutes with a good run and finish before Archie Thomas would seal the win on 70 minutes, polishing off a rapid counter-attack. The result keeps Cowdenbeath third in the table and well ahead of a Stenhousemuir side who were expected to be at the opposite end of the table to that which they find themselves.

Queen’s Park 1 Albion Rovers 1

Queen’s Park left it late to rescue a point at Hampden against Albion Rovers. Euan East would put the visitors in front on 21 minutes, taking advantage of the Spiders’ failure to clear a cross to slot home. The match would go back and forth, with both teams having chances before injury time at the end of the game would bring drama. Queen’s Park would send keeper Willie Muir up for a corner and, while he would see his header turned behind, from the following corner, Salim Kouider-Aissa would head home in the 92nd minute to secure a late equaliser and secure a point.