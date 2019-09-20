Manchester City vs Watford Preview: Blues looking to get back on track

Manchester City will be looking to put last week's woes at Norwich City behind them when they take on Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets head to Manchester under new management, as Quique Sanchez Flores takes his team north for his second game in charge since being reappointed two weeks ago.

Last time out

The champions did record victory in their last outing as they overcame Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in their Champions League opener in Ukraine thanks to goals from Ilkay Gündogan, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

However, their last Premier League performance was one to forget, as Pep Guardiola's side were stunned at Carrow Road in a 3-2 loss to Norwich.

The visitors head into the clash on the back of a stalemate, after goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra helped them come from two down to draw with Arsenal last Sunday.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides faced off came in last season's FA Cup final, where City crushed the Hornets 6-0. David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne were all on the score sheet and there is no doubt Guardiola will be hoping for a similar result come Saturday.

Ones to Watch

With the vast depth of talent in Guardiola's side the visitors will have to be wary of pretty much everyone in this clash, no one more so than Sterling.

The England international has been exceptional for the Blues this season and already has six goals to his name in the Premier League. The 24-year-old also loves facing Saturday's opponents and has found the net seven times in his last five games against the Hornets.

For Watford, they'll be hoping Pererya can be their main man in causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium.

The attacking midfielder was instrumental in last Sunday's comeback, coming off the bench to net the all important equaliser, and that will only give the Argentine confidence going into Saturday's clash with the champions.

Team News

Injuries have plagued Guardiola and his side in recent weeks, especially in the centre-back position. Both Aymeric Laporte (knee injury) and John Stones (muscle problem) are both sidelined, leaving Pep with just one fit senior central defender in Nicolás Otamendi.

Phil Foden is expected to return after missing Wednesday's win with a virus, while long term absentee Leroy Sané remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

Watford are also not short of injury problems with Craig Cathcart, Isaac Success and captain Troy Deeney all set to miss the trip to the Etihad.