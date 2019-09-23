Callum Chambers felt it was his responsibility to score for Arsenal after his costly mistake led to Aston Villa's second of the afternoon.

The Gunners were involved in an enthralling contest on Sunday, eventually coming out 3-2 winners despite defensive lapses leaving them in the lurch on more than one occasion.

Arsenal ride their luck but come out on top against Villa

John McGinn set the ball rolling for Dean Smith's side with an opening goal inside the first twenty minutes, breaking through an otherwise impressive Matteo Guendouzi before prodding Anwar El Ghazi's cross past Bernd Leno as Unai Emery's side looked set for another torrid afternoon. Indeed, things went from bad to worse when Ainsley Maitland-Niles, having already been booked, followed through on Neil Taylor, receiving his marching orders to put the hosts on the back foot.

Albeit riding their luck after the interval, Arsenal managed to get themselves back to level terms following an incisive run from deep by Guendouzi. The Frenchman marauded into the box before being hauled down by Bjorn Engels, with Nicolas Pepe receiving the orders to take the penalty. Coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net, the £72million summer signing got himself off the mark for his new club before usual defensive antics led to further twists in the tale.

Just two minutes later and Villa found themselves back in front after Jack Grealish crossed for Wesley to tap in home. From then, it appeared to all the world as though the visitors would go on to take a crucial three points, before a late equaliser from Callum Chambers swept high into the net. Ultimately, it was a far more familiar face in front of goal that would end up swinging the game one final time after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again proved his importance to Emery's side with a sublime free-kick at the death.

Chambers pleased to come good after costly error

Chambers, who was a half-time substitute during the entertaining contest, was at the heart of the action, having lost possession for Villa's second goal before scoring a crucial equaliser to help the Gunners recover late on.

The Englishman was pleased he could score and come good after his costly error threatened to compound Arsenal's current woes.

"I’m very pleased," he said, via the club's official site. "I hold my hand up for their second goal it was a sloppy first touch from me and I felt that I had to put things right. Luckily I did and got a goal and the team stuck in there and worked very hard and we deserved the win in the end.

"It was massive for us as a club, as a team and for everyone. We’ve got the quality and we showed we have the spirit today, we dug in deep at times and we just want to build on that, keep the momentum going and on to the next one."

Chambers was also quick to praise teammate Aubameyang, whose free-kick ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

"Aubameyang’s very key. He’s a quality striker and a lot of the players on this team are quality, so to have him at the top of the team, scoring the goals is brilliant for us.​​​​​​​"

