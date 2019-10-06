Manchester City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves howl under Blue Moon

Wolverhampton Wanderers defended resolutely and attacked with intent as they defeated Manchester City in a 2-0 upset at the Etihad Stadium.

It was Adama Traore who was the difference between the two sides as his two counter-attacked goals meant that the hosts failed to make ground back on their Merseyside rivals Liverpool. City remain eight points behind the league leaders after just eight games.

Story of the game

As you would expect it was Manchester City who had the lion's share of possession but it was Wolves who had the ferocity going forward.

The hosts failed to convert their possession and instead sloppily gifted chance after chance to the Midlands visitors.

The best chance in the first half came from Raúl Jiménez following a dangerous counter attack in the first half. Patrick Cutrone slipped the ball through the middle to the Mexican number nine, Raúl proceeded to round his man and have his shot ricochet back towards his partner Cutrone. The Italian couldn't direct his shot into any of the minimal gaps however and City escaped.

Early in the half it was Cutrone again who had a chance one on one with Ederson but he appeared a bit stiff in his effort. He pushed his shot wide of the right post despite it looking easier to score.

Although the home side were giving Wolves chances, City had plenty of chances of their own.

Halfway into the first half it was Raheem Sterling who looked the most likely to score. João Cancelo fed the ball to the English forward, who swivelled on his first touch and struck a curling effort towards the gaping far right-hand corner - unfortunately for Sterling, Rui Patricio pulled off a fantastic diving save to keep it goalless.

For the majority of the first half the City fans in attendance were as stagnant as the team they had come to watch. In brief spells the fans were picked up by their players out on the pitch - mainly when Sterling linked up with Sergio Agüero.

On a couple of occasions, the pacey number seven found himself in Wolves' box with a chance to pull it back to his Argentinian team mate. However each time the Wanderers defence comfortably closed and shut the chance down.

Despite a goalless first half there was an injection of energy into the stadium as referee Craig Pawson appeared to give a soft decision Wolves' way. This sparked rapturous support from the home portions of the crowd - seemingly filtering its way down on to the pitch.

Shortly after City won a free kick on the edge of the visitors box in a prime Riyad Mahrez position - Wolves breathed a sigh of relief when they realised he had been dragged off moments before.

That sigh of relief returned when David Silva's effort, which appeared destined for the top corner, rattled off the crossbar. The chance didn't end there as carnage ensued in and around the penalty area. Some resolute defending resulted in City being yet again unsuccessful.

As the game drew to a close, chances for either side were few and far between. Wolverhampton were giving it all they had at the back and City just couldn't find what it took to break it down.

With only ten minutes left on the clock, the visitors saw an opportunity to counter attack once again - using Raúl as their outlet. This time he glided simply though the defence and squared the ball to his Spanish team mate who slotted the ball past Ederson and the ball nestled in the bottom right corner.

Once celebrations had settled, there was nothing City could do to break down the Wolves defence. Once they had earned it, there was no way Nuno Espirito Santo's men were going to ever let go of the lead.

Not only did Traore provide with the first, he managed to break away from his defensive duties to score a carbon copy for his brace - putting the game well and truly to bed.

Takeaways from the game

City slip eight points adrift

Following Liverpool's last minute victory over Leicester City on Saturday, City came into this fixture with a must-win mentality. Despite the severity of the game, City failed to capitalise on chances and are now eight points behind their rivals after just eight games.

City travel to Selhurst Park after the international break to face Crystal Palace in a desperate attempt to get their season underway.

Adama double

The Spanish winger had a nigh-on perfect performance against the former champions.

Not only did he score his brace but he also commandingly marshalled Sterling down the right-hand side, allowing the winger next to no chances on goal - a feat achieved by very few this season.

Wolves season kickstarted?

After a disappointing start in the league for the Midlands club, this is the exact result it seems like they needed.

Winless in the first six, Wolves have now gone and won three of their last three competitive matches - including a steady 2-0 victory over Watford, the last-minute winner in Turkey and these massive three points.

It now appears as though the ball is rolling so who knows where Wolves can take this momentum?

Nuno and his men face Southampton at Molineux after the break. Nine points in three league games would set them right back on track for a European spot.