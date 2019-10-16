How have Newcastle's exitees faired since departing over the summer.

Newcastle United said goodbye to some loyal servants over the summer with many searching for pastures new.

Many of the players were through the exit door before Steve Bruce was appointed this summer.

However, they were all likely to leave if he was in charge or not so we take a look below at how they have all faired.

Ayoze Perez

The £30 million departure caused a shock on Tyneside with many fans angry at the club accepting a bid for arguably their best player, however, it was later revealed that was Perez's release clause.

The Spaniard was Newcastle's top goalscorer in the previous two seasons which attracted serious interest of Leicester City.

Perez managed 48 goals in 148 appearances and was thrust into a struggling Newcastle side despite being signed for the under 23s.

He has had a mixed start to life at the King Power Stadium registering two assists but has recently lost his place to Harvey Barnes.

Salomon Rondon

Newcastle's player of the season for 2018/19, however, the Magpies decided against making his loan deal permanent.

This allowed him to follow former manager Rafa Benitez to China and play for Dalian Yifang where he has made a positive start.

He has managed three goals and two assists in eight games which has seen Yifang rise from 11th to eight in the Chinese Super League.

Mo Diame

Mr reliable under Benitez, Diame was an ever-present for the previous three seasons, however, he was not offered the two-year deal he desired.

The club's hierarchy did offer the 32-year old a one-year extension but he stated uncertainty issues his reason for turning it down.

The combative midfielder had spent 10 years in England but has decided to ply his trade in Qatar for Al Ahli.

He has played in all six games for Al Ahli this season which sees them sit in sixth place at the minute.

Joselu

The former Real Madrid striker struggled for goals on Tyneside but nobody could question his commitment.

Joselu left Newcastle for his sunny native Spain with Alaves welcoming him with open arms.

He has managed three goals so far this season leading the line for Alaves and enjoying his football once more.

Callum Roberts

The promising winger was once touted as the next player to breakthrough into the Newcastle first team.

However, after what he described as 'the best season' of his career he was released by his boyhood club despite getting his first and only senior goal for the club against Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts has now dropped down to the National League North working under ex-Newcastle star Lee Clark at Blyth Spartans.

He has helped drag Spartans closer to their relegation rivals with seven goals in nine games including two hat-tricks in a week.

Josef Yarney

Despite training with the first-team squad last season in pre-season he was released at the end of the 2018/19 campaign after rather unsuccessful loan spells.

He spent time with Morecambe and Chesterfield last term and has now signed a contract with the latter featuring in all 16 games managing one goal.