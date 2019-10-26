Millwall 2-0 Stoke City: Gary Rowett starts with a win

Team News

Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Aiden O'Brien and Matt Smith dropped to the bench with Jayson Molumby and Shane Ferguson returning to the side.

Stoke named former Millwall man Lee Gregory in their starting lineup.

Story of the game

Millwall started the game the better side, Jed Wallace and Mahlon Romeo were proving a constant nuisance for Bruno Martins-Indi.

Wallace was causing problems everywhere on the pitch. It was his link-up with Romeo that allowed the latter to cross which caused problems in the Stoke box but was eventually cleared.

Millwall continued to put pressure on the Stoke defence. Murray Wallace curling an effort just wide of the far post.

The breakthrough did come however. Jed Wallace at the thick of everything crossed for Ben Thompson his first time volley into the top corner and Millwall were in front.

In the second half, Stoke came back into the game. Nathen Jones changed formation at half-time to match Millwall's 4-2-3-1. It worked it managed to stop the Millwall attacking flowing. However, Stoke were not able to muster a chance on target. Bartosz Bialkowski with nothing to do all afternoon.

They were punished later on, Wallace again on the attack, gets the better of Martins-Indi who fouls him and Millwall were awarded a penalty that Wallace himself converted. The Lions saw out the remaining minutes to give Rowett success in his first game in charge.

Takeaways

Rowett era starts with a win

​​​​​​​He couldn't have asked for a better start. A game against his former club at The Den. The crowd welcomed him and he endured himself to the fans right away with a victory. There is a nothing but confidence around Millwall heading into Reading next week.

Different playing style

There was a clear difference in style right from the off. Millwall had a lot more of the ball than usual and passed the ball accurately. There was a lot more passing involved than what we would have seen in the Neil Harris era.