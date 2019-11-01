Charlie Nicholas: Xhaka may never play for Arsenal again

Former-Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has suggested that Granit Xhaka may have played his last game for the club following a dispute with club supporters.

The midfielder was subject of boos from his own fans after being substituted against Crystal Palace last Sunday, reacting angrily to the jeers by shouting back at the Emirates crowd before taking off his club shirt.

Issuing an apology for his reaction to supporters via Instagram on Thursday, Xhaka stated it was in response to reaching boiling point over continued abuse and threats he has received both personally and regarding his family in the last few weeks. Including death threats and comments about wishing cancer on his wife and daughter, Arsenal's club captain was left emotionally distressed by the incident and has since been offered counselling by the club, who are concerned for his well-being.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions have been raised as to whether Xhaka will retain his captaincy for the rest of the season, with the visible disconnect between him and the fans providing a strain on Unai Emery's side. Indeed, Sunday was not the first time he has been subject to boos from his own supporters, who clearly feel the combative midfielder is a beacon of the club's ongoing frustrations under Emery's tutelage.

Former Arsenal star doubts whether Xhaka will play for the club again

Speaking on the incident, former-Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas doubted whether Xhaka will ever play for the club again.

"I don't know if he will ever play again, to be honest. I don't see it," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "If he is still angry and upset by the fans and the situation, I think he could say 'it is time for me to move on'."

"He is 27, he has been at the club for a few years and it has not been the most successful period. There has been stress and strain at the moment, he is part of the majority of that.

"I don't think there is any chance of him playing. If he does, it may be in the Europa League game next week. But I don't see he would be that interested in playing the way he feels at the moment."

Unai Emery has already confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Xhaka will not be involved in Arsenal's clash with Wolves at the weekend, with the Switzerland international also missing Wednesday's dramatic Carabao Cup thriller against Liverpool. The Gunners are in desperate need of three points to get their top-four hopes back on track after picking up just one point in their last two games following defeat to Sheffield United and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.