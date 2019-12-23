Nuno Espirito Santo post Norwich: 'We were lucky to stay in the game.'

Second-half goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez meant Wolves would earn all three points after falling behind in the 17th minute through a Todd Cantwell close range goal.

Norwich City had many opportunities to finish the game off before the break but Rui Patricio denied Kenny McLean, Alex Tettey and Teemu Pukki on numerous occasions.

Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to Birmingham Live about taking some time to get into the game.

First-half issues:

“We need to look at the first half, the first half was not good. We let Norwich play, they play so good, all the vertical lines causing us problems.

"They created many chances and we were lucky to stay in the game, but we stayed in the game."

A much better second-half:

After the break, things started to look brighter for Nuno's men, who recomposed themselves.

"Second half was much better, we react, we adjust and controlled the game in the second half.

"We pressed high, we recovered balls, we created chances, we managed the game.

"So happy, but not so happy with the first half. But this is what happens when you are growing, you learn from your mistakes and you immediately react, that's growing."

Rui Patricio, the unsung hero:

Nuno praised the fellow Portuguese goalkeeper and his string of fine saves.

"He kept us in the game, it's his job. I want all the players (to perform in big moments)."

"There are so many ways to play football, last week we had a fantastic goalkeeper against us, today was our goalkeeper, this is football. Like I say it's his job."

Competing to perform:

"We don't think about that (the top four). We don't compete for the table, we compete to perform.

"We judge ourselves on how we do things and in the first half we did very bad and in the second half we did very good.

"This is the standard. We go game-by-game, since the beginning, it's always the same.

"We stay humble, no matter what success we have, stay humble, we keep on working, keep on improving.

Despite turning around a disappointing start to the season, Nuno ensured his side are battling to perform well and positively.

Pedro Neto needs time:

Neto joined the team late due to issues with his national team, delaying preparations with his teammates.

"Happy because Pedro is improving, the talent is there, he’s a young boy and he’s working. He had some issues, now he is growing and improving, we need all the solutions we can get.

"Like any player he has ups and downs but very happy because we need solutions.”

What next?

Wolves are now within two points of the Champions League places and a point behind newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United.

Their next challenge comes on Boxing Day as Molineux will host Manchester City who will aim to continue chasing rivals Liverpool.