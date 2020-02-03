Do not judge Bruno just yet

Bruno Fernandes has finally signed for Manchester United, he put pen-to-paper confirming a five-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Man United have got their man after being linked to the Portuguese midfielder since the summer transfer window of 2019.

Bruno Fernandes shakes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hand as he signs (Photo from Manchester United website) 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

Where can we expect Bruno to play?

With Paul Pogba sidelined, he can fit in perfectly behind whoever is leading the attack. At this point in the season, the man up-top is Anthony Martial. Bruno is known for both goal-scoring and contributing to goals with assists.

His famous statistic is that he had 32 goals in all competitions in 2018-19 — a record for a midfielder in Portugal. Bruno has explored all sorts of midfield positions; he’s been the ‘number 8’, the ‘box-to-box' and a deep-playmaker but he is also a goal-scorer.

Bruno made his debut in a stale-mate 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend and put up these statistics:

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Wolves:



• 88 passes (most on the pitch)

• 44 final 1/3 passes (most on the pitch)

• 5 shots (most on the pitch)

• 5 tackles (3rd most from midfield)

• 3 shots OT (most on the pitch)



A constant threat from range. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CXEPr0SlKC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 1, 2020

How does United's midfield compare to Liverpool?

Scott McTominay has the most goal-contributions from a midfielder in all competitions this season for the Red Devils. The Scottish international has three goals and one assist.

For Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all have more goal-contributions than McTominay. Can we compare this mediocre United side to arguably the best Liverpool side EVER? Maybe not...

Jordan Henderson is leading his side to their first Premier League title

It’s been a very up and down season so far for United fans; wins against top-six sides such as Chelsea, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City upped expectations, however, losses at Old Trafford to Crystal Palace and Burnley are a prime example of the inconsistency.

Inconsistency has proved to not only be an issue in terms of results but also in terms of midfield partnerships. This season United have seen multiple different players in-and-around the midfield area.

In the 4-0 thrashing over Chelsea on the opening day of the season; Pogba, McTominay and Andreas Pereira were involved in the midfield. Since that fixture, those three included have not featured in the same midfield in the Premier League.

Yes, injuries have been unfortunate and have seen McTominay and Pogba sidelined for extended periods of time, however, consistency is key to build a title-winning side. Bruno will look to provide some consistency to the midfield of United, providing he can stay fit too!