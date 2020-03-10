Five Newcastle United players who should get new contracts this summer

Last week Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie were both given contract extensions meaning that their futures are safe at Newcastle United until 2022.

There are a number of other players currently at St James' Park who supporters want to see given contract extensions or new deals before the current Premier League comes to an end.

Here is a look at five Magpies players who should be given new contracts in the coming weeks.

#1 Federico Fernandez

Federico Fernandez is one player who is out of contract in the summer and despite being 31, still looks to have plenty of years ahead of him playing in the English top-flight.

Signed by Rafa Benitez at the start of the 2018/19 season, the Argentine has become relatively popular amongst the Geordie faithful so it would seem that a new contract wouldn't be a bad move from the club.

The centre-back is experienced and has become something of a regular for Steve Bruce in recent weeks. Newcastle aren't short for defenders but given their recent injury crisis, it would perhaps be wise to look at extending the defender's current deal.

Matty Longstaff

A new deal for the young local midfielder has been discussed thoroughly this season after his breakthrough into the first team and he is another player who could see his contract run out in the summer.

Matty Longstaff made his full Premier League debut against Manchester United in October and he made an immediate impact as he scored the crucial goal to give Newcastle all three points and Steve Bruce his first home win as the Magpies' boss.

There is no doubt that there will be some demand for the 19-year-old should Newcastle not act in the coming weeks so Longstaff should certainly be a priority for the club to give a new contract to.

Sean Longstaff

Sticking with the Longstaff's, Matty's older brother Sean is another player who surely has to be signed up for longer at Newcastle United.

Sean Longstaff was similar to Matty in many ways as he emerged into the Newcastle United first team from almost no-where, his full debut coming against Blackburn Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup third round last season.

There wouldn't be as great a rush to extend Sean's contract with it not set to run out until 2022, but the club should't be too hesitant before getting the midfielder to sign along the dotted line.

Fabian Schär

Fabian Schär has been a popular figure at St James' Park since arriving in the summer of 2018, joining Federico Fernandez as one of two centre-halves to arrive ahead of that season.

A defender with an eye for goal, he is also confident at brining the ball out of defence and when Newcastle were playing with a back five this suited the Swiss international well as he was able to step out from the back knowing that he had cover.

With a change of shape being deployed in recent weeks, it could be interesting to see what the future holds for Schär but he is certainly one player who the club should be looking to tie down for future years.

Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden joins Fabian Schär as player who's contract expires in the summer of 2022 meaning that he could potentially only have one full season left at the club.

The midfielder came out to say that he would rather move closer to family in the south which suggested that Hayden could have been moved on last summer, but a change of heart has seen him become popular amongst Newcastle supporters this season.

Some have said that the Magpies miss Hayden when he is out of the team and that he is a key component to how the team operate. The Englishman could be missed were he not to be given a new contract at the club.

