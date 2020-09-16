Seagulls boss pleased with performance despite loss

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter felt his side played well despite the defeat against Chelsea on Monday night but admitted they needed to improve at either end of the pitch.

Leandro Trossard cancelled out Jorginho’s first-half penalty to put the Seagulls back on level terms, but Reece James’ spectacular strike before Kurt Zouma’s deflected effort sealed a 3-1 win for the Blues.

“Unfortunately if you concede three goals you make it difficult,” said Potter after the game. “The manner of the first goal is a mistake and came after we probably had our best attack of the half.

“We had to recover and responded really well to get the equaliser. Their second goal was a bit of a wonder strike, but we could still do a little bit better ourselves and the third one is a little harsh.

“It was a good performance overall, but a disappointing result.”

Youngsters ready to perform

One of the more positive things to take from the game was the performances of youngsters Steven Alzate and Tariq Lamptey, who Potter believe have the personalities to become important members of his Premier League squad this term.

The pair had mixed fortunes in Monday’s defeat. While Lamptey was named Albion’s Man of the Match after another eye-catching display, Alzate had to show his mental strength after giving the ball away in the build-up to Chelsea’s first goal.

But Potter was pleased with how the Colombian midfielder reacted to that setback.

“I thought his response [to the first goal] was fantastic,” said the Seagulls boss. “You have to recognise that everyone makes mistakes on the football pitch but the most important thing is how you respond and I thought he showed great personality. He kept wanting the ball and it was purely a tactical thing to bring him off in the second half.”

Great decision to sign Lamptey permanently

The head coach was equally impressed with Lamptey, who was facing the club he left in January to join Albion.

Potter said: “He took a decision to leave a club for whom he’s got a lot of respect and it’s our job now to make the most of that decision.

“It’s about striking that balance between game time, development and feedback. He is a wonderful young player and we are delighted to have him.

“He was terrific against Chelsea. He plays like he trains and brings a freshness, personality and of course quality. He’s a really good lad to work with because he’s so humble and it’s refreshing how he plays.”