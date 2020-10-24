Arsenal vs Leicester City preview: Team news, key players and where to watch

Two sides bidding to secure a top-four spot face off on this weekend, as Arsenal welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams return to Premier League action after successful outings midweek in the Europa League. Leicester eased passed Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk whilst Arsenal narrowly managed a late winner away to Rapid Wien.

Leicester and Arsenal, sat in fourth and fifth place respectively, are level on points at this early stage in the season; however, The Foxes sit higher in the table boasting the superior goal difference.

Team news

Arsenal will assess Willian and Dani Ceballos, who did not feature in the Europa League due to minor injuries, while Rob Holding is ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis have not been selected as part of The Gunners’ Premier League squad, with both looking increasingly likely for a January departure.

Thomas Partey is expected to earn his first Premier League start following his arrival from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Jamie Vardy was absent from Leicester’s midweek triumph, having sustained a calf injury in training before the Aston Villa defeat.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful for the return of his talisman going into the clash with The Gunners and it is expected he may feature in some capacity.

Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans (both groin) join Ricardo Pereira, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi in the treatment room.

Head-to-head

This is the 145th meeting in all competitions between the two sides with the first ever finishing 3-1 to Leicester in the formerly known League Division Two in 1895.

The most recent game saw Arsenal prevail as 2-0 winners in last months EFL Cup third-round clash at The King Power, goals courtesy of a Christian Fuchs own goal and an Eddie Nketiah late strike sealed the deal for the North London club.

The Gunners are unbeaten at The Emirates Stadium in their previous 27 outings against the East Midlands side.

Ones to watch

Pierre-Emmerick Aubameang

Despite scoring in Arsenal’s midweek win over Rapid Wien, the Gabonese forward is four games without a goal in the league with his last coming against Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Aubameyang last went five league matches without scoring in 2014 for Borussia Dortmund, so it is expected he will find the net again soon.

Jamie Vardy

The 33-year-old will undergo a late fitness test, however, it is anticipated that he will make an appearance this Sunday.

Vardy has enjoyed a fruitful return against Arsenal, scoring 10 goals in 10 games - only Wayne Rooney, with 12, has netted more versus the London club.

Thomas Partey

Summer signing Thomas Partey is expected to start this Sunday for Arsenal after being handed his first start for them earlier on this week.

The Ghanaian impressed on his full debut putting in a solid display with many Arsenal fans excited for the qualities he will bring to the team.

Timothy Castagne

After signing for The Foxes from Italian side Atalanta for a reported fee of £21million, Castagne has impressed so far this season contributing 1 goal and 2 assists from fullback.

Born in Arlon, Belgium, Castagne contributes going forward as an attacking outlet, however, his defensive awareness has tightened Brendan Rodgers’ side up at the back in the absence of Ricardo Pereira.

Where to watch

The game will be broadcast live on Sunday 25 October, 19:15KO via Sky’s new Box Office feature.