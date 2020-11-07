Classic Encounter: Leicester 1-2 Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not had much success away at Leicester City (W14 D16 L26), and have had few highly significant victories there, but one result stands out: Wolves' quarter-final triumph in their successful 1959/60 FA Cup run.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between the two sides at the King Power Stadium, which could prove vital in the race for the top four league places, VAVEL looks back on a key moment from Wolves' glory days.

Match report

Embed from Getty Images

A crowd of 39,000 was present at Filbert Street to witness a three-goal first half and a goalless yet highly energetic second half.

Wolves' second choice goalkeeper Geoff Sidebottom, filling in for the injured Malcolm Finlayson, was called into action early. Leicester centre-forward Jimmy Walsh slipped a through ball past Wolves defenders George Showell and Gerry Harris to his strike partner Ken Leek, forcing Sidebottom to rush off his line to make an aggressive clearance as Leek lined up his shot.

Shortly after, Wolves centre-half Eddie Clamp played a Ruben Neves-esque lobbed pass over the heads of the Leicester defence, setting up inside-right Peter Broadbent in a one-on-one situation against goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Broadbent then calmly rolled his shot underneath Banks and into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Wolves then started attacking harder, with inside-left Bobby Mason trying to chip a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box and only narrowly missing. On the next attack, a Broadbent free kick from the right half-space was headed into the box, then centre-forward Barry Stobart helped it on by lobbing it into the air and towards the far post. Leicester captain Len Chalmers then tried to head the ball clear as Banks rushed out to collect it, accidentally diverting it into his own goal.

Leicester, desperate to make up the deficit and with little to lose, increased the pressure on Wolves. Albert Cheesebrough crossed the ball from deep on the left wing, picking out right winger Thomas McDonald in the six-yard box, who fired his shot into the top of the Wolves netting.

The second half produced some intense play, with Wolves trying to extend their advantage as Leicester pushed for an equaliser. Mickey Lill attempted to pick out Broadbent with a powerful ball in from the right, but Banks was able to collect the cross. One last threatening attack from Wolves came late on, with a lobbed pass into the pinball machine from the left, which Banks was able to keep out with a reflex low save.

Leicester had one final opportunity to bring the score level in the dying moments, but Sidebottom caught the shot from Walsh's free header.

Context

Embed from Getty Images

Wolves did not perform well against Leicester in the league, losing 3-0 at Molineux and 2-1 at Filbert Street. However, the quarter-final win was pleasant consolation, as it set up a semi-final victory over Aston Villa in a close affair at The Hawthorns, before a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Blackburn Rovers at Wembley.

Interestingly, away from home Wolves failed to defeat any of the teams which took points off them at Molineux. In addition to Leicester, Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur completed league doubles over Wolves in 1959/60, while Wolves played out two high-scoring draws with Arsenal (3-3 at Molineux; 4-4 at Highbury), and drew at home and lost away to both Blackpool and Preston North End.

These dropped points proved costly at the end of the season, with a solitary point separating Wolves and champions Burnley (who Wolves completed a double over, with a combined score of 10-2 from the two matches).

1959/60 also saw Wolves competing in the European Cup as a result of their 1958/59 First Division title win. Wolves first defeated East German army-affiliated club ASK Vorwarts Berlin 3-2 on aggregate, then saw off Red Star Belgrade 4-1 on aggregate, before a 9-2 aggregate thrashing by Helenio Herrera's FC Barcelona which was completed ten days before the victory over Leicester.

Of Barcelona's five goals in Wolverhampton, three came from Hungarian striker Kocsis Sandor, who had also scored at Molineux for Budapest Honved under the lights in Wolves' famous 3-2 victory of December 1954.