Analysis: How can Birmingham City solve their goal scoring problem?

It is fair to say that many things have been missing from Birmingham City this season but one of the biggest losses that the Blues have had to face so far this current campaign in the Sky Bet Championship is that they haven't had a natural born goal scorer in their team.

All of that doubt looked to have gone away when they introduced Isaac Vassell to the squad but in an unfortunate coming together with Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton, he injured his knee which ruled him out for the rest of the season, something that was a bitter blow for all parties that were involved.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Blues manager Steve Cotterill is likely to have a whole host of names on his wishlist, with veteran Burnley striker Jon Walters rumoured to be in the mixers weeks before the windown actually opens.

Whilst the former Stoke City striker would be a great capture for the Blues and it would further outline their ambitions, prizing somebody away from a team that are currently fourth in the Premier League table may prove to be too much of a challenge for the club that are struggling down in the relegation zone in the second tier of English football.

Although Walters may not be the man to solve their goal scoring crisis, there are other top flight strikers that could well be looking for a way out of their current club and they may well be in search of more first team opportunities.

Birmingham looking for attacking options

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has made just one appearance in the league this season for the Foxes and with Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Kelechi Iheanacho all ahead of him, he could be somebody who is looking for a way out.

Birmingham City could well be his way out and although he would probably have to compromise on his current wage, being guaranteed first team football is something that he might find difficult to say no to.

The 31-year-old forward knows the league well having previously been there with Brighton and Hove Albion so he may well be looking to take the division by storm once again having scored 16 goals 38 appearances during the 2013-14 season.

Elsewhere, Blues could look at the likes of West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu on a short-term loan deal if the Baggies manage to bring in a striker in January.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in 12 appearances in all domestic competitions so far this season for the Midlands side and if new manager Alan Pardew can find a more prolific goal scorer in the transfer window to partner Salomon Rondon then Robson-Kanu may well be looking to leave and Blues could be the perfect place for him to try his hand, even if it was on a short-term loan deal.

Manager Cotterill will be desperate to ease the fears of relegation this January and signing a prolific goal scorer is key to that so it will be interesting to see whether he sticks to players who know how English football is played or whether he takes a chances and invests in somebody from abroad.