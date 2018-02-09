Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: League leaders looking to make it three wins in a row

Wolves players celebrate after scoring in last week's win over Sheffield United | Photo: Malcom Couzens - AMA

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Queens Park Rangers to Molineux on Saturday, hoping they can continue their charge to the Premier League.

The hosts head into the game on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend at Molineux. Goals from Rúben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro ensured that Wolves kept their 11-point league at the top of the Championship.

As for QPR, they travel to Molineux after overcoming relegation battlers Barnsley 1-0 at Loftus Road last time around. Josh Scowen’s goal saw Ian Holloway’s team rise to 15th in the table.

Their seasons so far

Wolves now look to be at their frightening best again after suffering from a mini ‘wobble’ which saw them draw to Barnsley and lose to Nottingham Forest, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Swansea City. Since then, they have turned out two impressive performances away at Ipswich Town and against Sheffield United last week.

Despite only beating Ipswich by a one goal margin, Wolves were the dominant side throughout and could have had plenty more goals, if it wasn’t for the Ipswich goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Bartosz Bialkowski. Then just a week later they gave a performance which was arguably their best of the season so far, overcoming Sheffield United with ease.

With the league leaders still being 11 points clear at the top and looking back to their best, it looks only a matter of time before they confirm they return to the Premier League.

The visitors have had an inconsistent season so far, which has left them 15th in the table. Their latest form is a perfect reflection of the inconsistency, they have won two and lost three of their last five games.

Ian Holloway looks to have beaten away the uncertainty over his position at the club which was a hot topic during the early stages of the season. QPR look to be just above the relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship and that is something that has worked in Holloway’s favour.

The last time these two sides met earlier in the season, Wolves were expected to heap more misery on a QPR side in poor form, but the home side upset the odds and emerged 2-1 victorious at Loftus Road.

Goals from Connor Washington and Matt Smith either side of a Léo Bonatini strike gave the hosts all three points, something that the league leaders will be wary of again this Saturday.

Team news

The home side could be without Romain Saïss again as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Other than that, Wolves have a fully fit squad to select from, the returning Benik Afobe will be pushing for a start whereas Rafa Mir will be hoping to earn a place on the bench.

Ryan Manning misses out through suspension for QPR who will also be without long-term absentees Grant Hall and Jamie Mackie.