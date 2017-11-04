'Nothing can distract us', says Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo amidst Everton links

Nuno Espírito Santo suggests he is remaining as Wolves boss | Photo: Getty/ Malcolm Couzens

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espírito Santo has suggested he is ignoring rumours linking him with the Everton job, saying 'nothing will distract' his team.

The former FC Porto boss has been linked with the managerial post at Goodison Park following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. He has confirmed though that he is not thinking about departing the Black Country, instead focusing his team on the task of promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves currently lead the way in the Championship and continued their positive form as they dismissed of Fulham 2-0 at Molineux on Friday night.

'Nothing can distract us'

Talking after the clash against the Londoners, Santo said: "I think I was very clear about this issue. This is over. This is the commitment that I owe Wolves, it is something that makes us really proud. Nothing can distract us."

The Portuguese insisted that while he is at Molineux, he is solely focused on the race for promotion but also warned that his players have to stay grounded, especially considering how early it is in the current campaign.

Santo said: "We need to keep going, realising that we didn’t achieve nothing. The table in November doesn’t mean anything at all. We need to keep the focus and continue producing good football in front of Molineux."

Embed from Getty Images

'We had to defend'

The 43-year-old was evidently delighted to see his team dismiss of Fulham and was full of praise for his players and how they were able to dictate the play throughout the 90 minutes.

He said: "I think it was a good performance and good result. I think the answer of the team was good after this hard cycle that we had. We knew we were going to face a difficult opponent with a style of play with possession of the ball. We had to control the spaces, we had to defend."

"This is a big part of our game. At the same time, we had to put our game on the pitch. I think we arrive early to the advantage and that allowed us to control the game better," Santo continued.

'It is another way'

Against Fulham, Wolves scored their goals via two set pieces from Barry Douglas deliveries, Romain Saiss and Leo Bonatini the beneficiaries. Santo told how he was very satisfied to see Wolves create chances from set-piece situations. He did however suggest that his team created more than enough opportunities from open play to be worth the three points.

He said: "It is another way. When the game is a little bit more close, it is another option. It has to do with the work we do at Compton, has to do with the quality of the players that keep the ball."

"I think the game was beyond that situation. I think we had enough chances to get more goals," Santo continued.