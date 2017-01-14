Swansea City v Arsenal Live Stream Commentary Premier League 2017

Refresh content

HALF-TIME and a chorus of boos for the penalty refusal greets it.

One minute of additional time.

45: CHANCE! Another loose pass, this time by Gabriel puts Dyer in, but he lashes his shot over. These misses could hurt Clement's side.

43: NO PENALTY! Swansea come forward and work their way into the box, Llorente drops the ball off to Ki, who goes over under the challenge of Koscielny, and there's a moment of confusion, before referee Jones books the South Korean for simulation.



Replays show it was the correct decision.

41: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being readied. I'm not convinced Giroud can continue.

Giroud looks in slight discomfort, but he carries on.

Once more, it's Olivier Giroud, who gets his fifth in as many matches. And it was a lovely, counter-attacking move; the chance looked to have gone, as Giroud couldn't reach Ramsey's ball across goal. Sanchez kept it alive and found the head of Ozil. His effort fell to Giroud, who blasted home. Arsenal haven't rolled Swansea over, but they take the lead.

37: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

35: A little break in play after a rash tackle on Monreal by Dyer. The Spaniard isn't happy about the lack of yellow cards today.

28: CHANCE! Sanchez cuts in onto his right foot and rifles a venomous shot towards the near post, but Fabianski holds it.

26: The game is turning into a midfield battle, with both sides battling to keep the ball - but both are prone to conceding possession early. Both Reine-Adelaide and Maitland-Niles are warming up.

21: Foul on Monreal by Naughton.

19: Another poor backwards pass leads to a corner, this time for Arsenal. The corner finds Giroud, but a free kick is given.

17: The corner is cleared by Monreal.

16: Arsenal are shaking. Koscielny's header to Mustafi is weak, and under pressure from Sigurdsson, he can only put it out for a corner.

14: CHANCE! Another effort for Swansea, who look promising. Routledge feeds Sigurdsson, but he can't keep his strike from 20 yards out down.

11: CHANCE! Cech needed for the first time today. Naughton tries an ambitious half-volley from the corner of the box and the 'keeper has to get down to tip it round the post. The resulting corner falls to Cork, who blazes a shot over.

7: Xhaka gives the ball to Dyer carelessly, and Koscielny has to be alert to cover.

4: Arsenal get beyond the Swansea defence, but Sanchez' cross is nodded away by Fernandez. Swansea are pressing the Gunners.

3: Arsenal come forward, but a slick move is ended by a sloppy Ramsey pass.

1: We're underway!

Two changes for Arsene Wenger from the late Bournemouth draw - both forced. Gabriel deputises for Bellerin and Mesut Ozil returns from illness.

Only one change from that victory over Palace for Paul Clement. Nathan Dyer comes in for Jay Fulton, with Gylfi Sigurdsson dropping back to a more familiar central midfield position.

Position Name Position Name GK Lukasz FABIANSKI GK Petr CECH RB Kyle NAUGHTON RB GABRIEL CB Federico FERNANDEZ CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB Alfie MAWSON CB Laurent KOSCIELNY LB Ben KINGSLEY LB Nacho MONREAL CM Sung-Yueng KI CM Aaron RAMSEY CM Gylfi SIGURDSSON CM Granit XHAKA CM Jack CORK RM Alexis SANCHEZ RW Nathan DYER AM Mesut OZIL ST Fernando LLORENTE LM Alex IWOBI LW Wayne ROUTLEDGE ST Olivier GIROUD SUB Kristoffer NORDTFELT SUB David OSPINA SUB ANGEL RANGEL SUB Ainsley MAITLAND-NILES SUB Mike VAN DER HOORN SUB Rob HOLDING SUB Jay FULTON SUB Jeff REINE-ADELAIDE SUB Leroy FER SUB Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN SUB BORJA BASTON SUB Lucas PEREZ SUB Oliver MCBURNIE SUB Danny WELBECK

Join me from 2:00pm as the teams are announced for live and uninterrupted coverage of Swansea v Arsenal. You won't want to miss it.

Predicted lineups



Swansea (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Amat, Kingsley; Britton, Cork; Dyer, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente



Arsenal: (4-2-3-1): Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Perez, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud

Arsenal also "boast" a long injury-list. Santi Cazorla (achilles), Mathieu Debuchy, Coquelin (both hamstring), Theo Walcott (calf), Per Mertesacker, Kieran Gibbs (both knee), Hector Bellerin (ankle) and Mohamed Elneny (International duty with Egypt) are all unavailable.

Swansea have a few worries squad-wise going into their first home match of 2017. Jefferson Montero (hamstring), Neil Taylor (cheekbone) and new £4 million Dutch signing Luciano Narsingh (calf) are all out. Mo Barrow (knock), who had a brilliant game in the reverse of this clash is a doubt.

And a look at the five previous meetings between the two sides:

Date Competition Home Away Score 15.10.2016 Premier League Arsenal Swansea 3-2 2.3.2016 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Swansea 1-2 31.10.2015 Barclays Premier League Swansea Arsenal 0-3 11.5.2015 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Swansea 0-1 9.11.2014 Barclays Premier League Swansea Arsenal 2-1

Meanwhile, Arsenal have slipped outside the top four, lying eight points off leaders Chelsea. At the start of December, that gap was only three points. Christmas and the start to the New Year has been tough on the club, as they search for a first Premier League title in 13 years. The various rumours regarding Alexis Sanchez' future have not been a welcome addition. However, the French trio of Francis Coquelin, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Kosicelny all signing new deals has brightened the mood somewhat.

Clement is no stranger to Arsenal, having been scouting them in recent weeks as Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man at Bayern Munich. The Englishman has major work to do have Bob Bradley's maligned spell, that started with a defeat to Arsenal in October. Under the reign of the American, Swansea managed to score 14 goals in 11 matches. However, in that same period, they shipped 29 - the most of any Premier League club - and only earned a miserly eight points.

On that same night, Arsenal clawed their way back from 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go to claim a point against Bournemouth. And whilst they showed good strength to overturn an early deficit in the FA Cup to Preston on the weekend, Gunners fans need to see a marked improvement if they are to have any chance in closing the gap at the top.

With Swansea now on their third manager for the season, Paul Clement seeks for his second win in his first two and a half games - he drifted down to the technical area to help the Swans claim a crucial late win over fellow relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's trip to Wales, to face the struggling Swansea City. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles. Can Arsenal find their rhythm again after two sub-par performances against Bournemouth and Preston North End?