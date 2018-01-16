Report: New Arsenal contract on the table for Jack Wilshere

Set to stay? (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GettyImages)

Arsenal are making attempts to try and tie Jack Wilshere down to a new long-term contract at the club.

Wilshere's current contract with the club comes to an end in the summer. However, following a sensational return to the team, it seems Arsenal are more eager than ever to tie the midfielder down again.

A slight change to current deal

If Wilshere is to sign a new long-term contract at the club, then there will be a significant change to his current deal, The Mirror report.

The Gunners want to base Wilshere's new deal around incentives, largely because of the midfielder's form with injuries.

The potential new deal would be significantly less than what Wilshere is on right now, with the 26-year-old reportedly earning around £110,000-a-week.

A new deal imminent?

Arsenal would look to give Wilshere a contract of around £90,000-a-week, but as mentioned earlier, incentives would be tied in to the deal, based on appearances etc.

Arsène Wenger and the club are really eager for a new deal to be sorted out sooner rather than later, and that feeling is very much shared with by Wilshere.

Wilshere captained Arsenal in their latest Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg against Chelsea, and did not hide the fact of how proud he was to captain the side.

There's set to be further developments with Wilshere's future as the weeks go on, but it seems Arsenal are now more keen than ever to make sure that this is a priority.

World Cup chance?

The England midfielder has one of his most solid spells of first-team football for some years, consistently putting in excellent performances over the past weeks. He's impressed Arsenal and England fans alike, and Gareth Southgate will be hard-pressed to find a reason to exclude the Gunners man from his Three Lions squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup if his form continues, and, as ever with Wilshere, he remains injury free.