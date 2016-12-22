Alan Pardew sacked as Crystal Palace manager after turbulent 2016

Photo via Getty Images

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after a turbulent 2016 which saw the Eagles both reach an FA Cup Final and endure a torrid league run.

A club statement on Thursday afternoon confirmed that the Englishman had been asked to step down from his post, having signed a new deal earlier this year.

Former-England manager Sam Allardyce has been tipped as an early favourite to succeed Pardew, who thanked the directors and fans at Selhurst Park in a statement.

Pardew's iconic status at Selhurst has dwindled significantly since the beginning of 2016. The former-Newcastle United manager had helped the club reach the 1990 FA Cup Final and his appointment brought great memories back for many fans. He created a rematch of that final earlier this year when his side were beaten at Wembley by Manchester United.

Pardew leaves Palace in 17th in league

Despite success in the Cup, league form since January 2016 has been abysmal, and Pardew leaves the Eagles 17th in the Premier League. Club Chairman Steve Parish wrote in Thursday's statement that he "would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player."

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time," Parish said.

Eagles only 1 point off relegation

"During his tenure, Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period, the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

Many expect that a replacement has been lined up already, with the timing of Pardew's departure otherwise odd given Palace's latest defeat came on Saturday, December 17th, five days ago. Allardyce is the favourite thus far.

Pardew had been under mounting pressure from his own supporters since very early on in the season, the Cup Final of the season before failing to hide a plethora of issues in the league. Palace are only one point above the relegation zone and have won only 26 points from 36 games, a truly abysmal record.

Allardyce seen as main candidate to replace Pardew

"I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support,” Pardew said in a statement.

“In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board. Personally, I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended.

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”