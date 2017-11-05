Everton vs Watford Team News: Unsworth rings the changes whilst Watford change two

Photo: Getty Images

David Unsworth has made a number of changes to his Everton line-up as the Blues look for their first Premier League win since September.

The Blues interim boss had been expected to make a number of changes following Thursday night's Europa League defeat away at Lyon. The game is thought to be Unsworth’s last job audition and he’ll be hoping that the changes can kick-start his team into form.

Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Wayne Rooney, who were all rested for Everton’s Thursday night defeat away at Lyon, return to the starting line-up.

Impressive youngster Beni Baningime keeps his spot in the Everton eleven, making his full Premier League debut alongside Tom Davies and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Morgan Schneiderlin, who was sent off on Thursday night, is out of the matchday squad altogether.

Michael Keane also returns to the matchday squad after recovering from an infection in a gash in his leg to start alongside Jagielka. Ashley Williams drops to the bench after a tough run of form filling in for the injured Keane.

In attack, Dominic Calvert-Lewin drops to the bench and is replaced Oumar Niasse to make his first Premier League start of the season. He is the Blues’ striker in-form and they’ll be looking to him for goals.

Visitors make two changes

Marco Silva has opted to make two changes from his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City last weekend, one enforced change and one not.

Troy Deeney, who is beginning his three-game suspension, is replaced by Andre Gray whilst fellow summer signing Will Hughes starts in the place of Etienne Capoue.

Former Liverpool youngster Jerome Sinclair makes the Hornets bench.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Jagielka, Keane, Baines, Gueye, Davies, Baningime, Sigurdsson, Rooney and Niasse.

Watford: Gomes, Kiko, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas, Doucoure, Cleverley, Hughes, Carillo, Richarlison and Gray.