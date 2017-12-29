Everton are aiming to bring in goals during the January window, says Sam Allardyce

Photo: Getty Images/Everton FC

Sam Allardyce has admitted that Everton will be looking to bring in goals during the January transfer window as the Blues look to kick on from their good start to life under the new boss.

Defensively, the Blues have vastly improved under the new boss, with just two goals conceded in eight games and six clean sheets but they still need to improve in front of goal.

Wayne Rooney has been key so far, finding the net 11 times since his summer return but the former England captain needs support.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Turkish forward Cenk Tosun, with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed with Besiktas.

Speaking to the media at Finch Farm, Allardyce said: “We need a front man if we can find one, so we'll be actively looking for a one in this window.”

“We need more goals in this side than we have at the moment, if we're to just maintain our position.

“Young Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is battling away but his goal record is still four in the Premier League, with a few assists. He has a bright future but we can’t rely on him week in and week out at the moment,” Allardyce continued.

“We have also started to struggle to create chances and score goals in recent matches. It's still one of the major problems we have at the Club and we can't cloud the fact we have been awarded more penalties than anyone in the Premier League, which has contributed to a massive few points over the season.

“That won't always happen, so we need to strengthen in our goalscoring areas and that means new players.”

The trip to Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth are winless in their last nine games, with their last win coming against Huddersfield Town in the middle of November.

However, Allardyce has warned caution about a difficult trip to the south coast. The Blues are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League at The Vitality and won’t take this trip lightly.

The 63-year-old boss said: “I saw a very, very good performance against West Ham United and, but for two slip-ups, they would have won the game but for two unforced errors by the goalkeeper. In actual fact, at the end of the game, they were lucky to get a draw - it was quite a bizarre game in the conditions.

“It’ll be tough. It’ll be an interesting game down there and for me, it’s about my team and what I’ve got available to select to compete against them and like any game we play, we’ll have to be 100 percent to try and get a result.”

With a difficult slump in the league, managers can stray away from their beliefs and set-ups in order to try and get a result. Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe could be considering making a change but the Everton boss backed what Howe has done with the Cherries and urged him to continue.

“Eddie will carry on the way he believes he should carry on and I think that it’s stood him in good stead for his entire career up to now and I think that he won’t consider changing his philosophy. I think that if he believes in that and the players still believe, more importantly,” Allardyce said.

“If players lose belief in what you want and what you’re doing then that can become a problem.”

Team News

Everton will have Wayne Rooney back for selection for the trip to the south coast after missing the last two games with illness.

Idrissa Gana Gueye, who was expected to miss four games, could also take part in the game but Allardyce wants to remain cautious - especially with plenty more games to come in the next few weeks.

The Senegalese midfielder could return to the squad for the New Year’s Day visit of Manchester United.

Ross Barkley and James McCarthy are continuing their returns to fitness and could be available for selection in the next few games.

Allardyce said: “I’d like to have had Ross by now but that hasn’t been the case just yet. But, he is training with us on a regular basis and he’s very close to being available for selection.”

Full-back duo Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman will remain out for the foreseeable with neither progressing how the Blues boss would like.

Baines had been expected back in training this week but has suffered a setback whilst Coleman may not be available until February at the earliest.