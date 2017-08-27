Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Terriers lack a cutting edge

Chris Lowe prepares to shield the ball from danger man Gabbiadini (photo via gettyimaes/Matt Watson)

Huddersfield Town continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in an entertaining goalless draw with Southampton, all be it in a game in which it seemed where there could be a goal at any minute.

David Wagner named an unchanged side from their 1-0 win against Newcastle and his side dominated most of proceedings, but it didn’t seem so comfortable towards the end of the game.

Town still yet to concede

Jonas Lossl – 8: Another clean sheet for the Dane who is still yet to concede a Premier League goal. Made a fantastic save late on to deny Nathan Redmond and his distribution was on point once again.

Tommy Smith – 7: Left slightly exposed in the first half but adapted well and put in a good shift. He was a lot more attacking in the second half and linked up well with Elias Kachunga to create chances. Made a fantastic goal line clearance to deny Ryan Bertrand and Southampton all three points.

Mathias Jorgensen – 7: Also left slightly exposed in the right-hand side of defence, but still contributed to the clean sheet. Still needs to work on his long range passing after several passes going out of play.

Christopher Schindler – 8: The German has adapted well to Premier League life, and dominated in the air. Didn’t give danger man Manolo Gabbiadini any room to work with leading to him being substituted, to the Saints fans' shock.

Chris Lowe – 9 (MOTM): A fantastic display from the left-back and made some crucial tackles to deny Southampton a decent shot on goal. Both attacking and defensively was brilliant and zoned out Dusan Tadic from the game.

Aaron Mooy – 8: Put in a great shift once again but struggled to unlock the Southampton defence. Some poor set piece delivery but should not be disappointed with the performance he put in.

Philip Billing -7: Seemed to be worn out in the second half and was substituted for Danny Williams. However still seemed comfortable on the ball and is working well with his current midfield partner Mooy.

Embed from Getty Images

A lack of cutting edge

Elias Kachunga – 8: Caused Bertrand a lot of problems down the left-hand side and seemed a lot more of a threat going forward compared to the Newcastle game. However, missed a good opportunity to open the scoring and lacked a cutting edge.

Tom Ince – 8: Still adapting well to the Huddersfield style of play and was a constant threat throughout the game. Got the team forward on the ball and forced Fraser Forster into an uncomfortable save in the first half.

Rajiv van La Parra – 6: Also got Town forward well but still lacks a decent final product and seems more focused on working on his tricky skills. However, gave Cedric Soares a difficult time in defence and still posed a threat to the Saints.

Steve Mounie – 6: Had a lot more opportunities to grab a goal and forced Forster into a good first half save. Lacked a cutting edge to opening the scoring but was still a threat to the opposition but worked hard throughout the game.

Subs

Kasey Palmer – 6: Showed why he deserves a starting place in Town's next game. Skillful and not afraid to run at defenders as well.

Danny Williams – 8: Also put in a great statement for a starting place ahead of Billing and gave Town the extra legs they needed in the second half to keep up with Southampton’s fast pace going forward.

Collin Quaner – N/A: Didn’t have time to make an impact on the game.