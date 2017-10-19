Kevin De Bruyne insists that he is still playing at the same level for Manchester City as last season

Above: Kevin De Bruyne in action during the 2-1 win over Napoli | Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Manchester City's current main man Kevin De Bruyne has stated that his level of performance has not changed since last season, as the Belgian put in another stellar display in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Napoli.

Think I did the same

De Bruyne has emerged as one of City's most crucial players since his big-money move from Werder Bremen back in 2015, and since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium he has got better and better season after season.

The Belgian showed his best form last season with six goals and 18 assists, many touted the 26-year-old to be the player of the year but the campaign surprisingly got off to a slow start.

De Bruyne has burst into life since with seven assists and two goals, he shone again in Tuesday's win over the Italians but has insisted that he doesn't believe his form has stooped since last year.

“I think I did the same last season,” De Bruyne told mancity.com. “Obviously, the team knows me better and better the way I play."

"I think if you check the assists I did before in Germany and Belgium," the Belgian stated. "A lot of times it’s the same as now."

“I’m happy with my form but I’m going the way the team is going," De Bruyne added. "It’s easier when the team is playing the way they are."

Settling in very well

It won't be a surprise to many the start that Manchester City have had considering how much they spent in the summer, their numerous new recruits looked to have settle well especially goalkeeper Ederson.

There was pressure on the Brazilian from the off as City paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to bring him from Benfica, but he has repaid the investment thus far keeping six clean sheets and Ederson stated that he has "settled in well" to life in Eastlands.

‘It has been a good start for me here at City," Ederson told NBC. "It has been a very positive experience for me so far and the fans help me a lot and their support is very important for me."

“It has been a really positive experience so far," the Brazilian stated. "Obviously, the cities are a little different."

"Lisbon is more tropical, here it is more cold and rainy," the 24-year-old proclaimed. "But I am settled in well, I like life here and I am ready and prepare for any circumstances."