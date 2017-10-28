West Brom 2-3 Manchester City: Citizens overcome defensive miscues to stay unbeaten

Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign with a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion Saturday afternoon at the Hawthorns.

Superb start

Leroy Sane continued his blistering scoring pace in Premier League play when he opened up the scoring in the 10th minute, blasting a low rocket from the left side of the box past Ben Foster.

It looked as if City were close to running away with the match, but a slip up in the Citizens’ back line allowed Baggies’ striker Jay Rodriguez to dip the ball over Ederson and into the back of the net. West Brom’s equalizer had come just two minutes after Sane’s goal.

City restored the lead

City retook the lead just three minutes later. Fernandinho’s low driving shot from outside the box deflected off Gareth Barry, hit the post and went into the net.

The visitors almost had a third in the 26th minute when David Silva’s header from a beautifully placed in-swinger from Kevin De Bruyne went just over the Baggies’ goal.

West Brom’s almost took advantage of another City miscue in the final third in the 41st minute. A defensive slip up allowed the hosts to counter quickly, but Salomon Rondon’s header went just over the bar.

The Baggies had an early chance to get their second goal just two minutes into the second half. Grzegorz Krychowiak’s header from close range was strong, but hit right into the hands of Ederson.

Sterling sealed the win

Substitute Raheem Sterling gave City a two goal lead in the 64th minute, finishing off a passing sequence that Pep Guardiola dreams about in his sleep. City’s number seven just had to tap the ball in ti the goal inside the six yard box off a perfectly placed cross from Kyle Walker.

Kevin De Bruyne had a chance in the 85th minute to add his name to the score sheet. Sterling played in the Belgium international but his shot inside the box went wide right of Foster's goal.

Matt Phillips added a goal in injury time for the Baggies off another City backline miscue, but the goal was too little too late for West Brom.

Sergio Aguero, who is one goal away from becoming Manchester City's all time goal scorer, was an unused substitute at the Hawthorns. Gabriel Jesus, who started in Aguero's place, was substituted in the 81st minute for Ilkay Gundogan.

West Brom substitute James McClean came on to a chorus of boos from the away support. McClean, who is Irish, decided once again not to wear a Poppy for the time of remembrance.

Manchester City now turn focus to the Champions League, as the Citizens head to Naples to face Napoli on Wednesday. A victory in Italy would pretty much guarantee City's place in the knockout stages of the competition. The Baggies meanwhile have a date at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on the November 4.