Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City's "outstanding" performance following derby victory

Above: Pep Guardiola celebrating the 2-1 win over Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Michael Steele

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his sides performance, as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points with Sunday's 2-1 victory over bitter title rivals Manchester United.

Happy with the way they played

Many saw this clash at Old Trafford as the earliest title decider in the history of the Premier League era, with many stating that a victory would all but secure the title going to the Etihad Stadium come May.

Their blistering confidence was shaken slightly by their first defeat of the season midweek to Shakhtar Donetsk, but that seemed a distance memory as they dominated the early minutes of the clash which was rewarded David Silva's opener before Marcus Rashford equalised deep into first-half stoppage time.

They broke another record at the beginning of the second period as Nicolás Otamendi's second strike in a week saw them collect their 14th consecutive league victor, and Guardiola was filled with nothing but praise post-match.

“Amazing. we played outstanding,” Guardiola stated post-match. “For us to come here to Old Trafford and play the way we played, trying to be patient and clever, controlling the counter-attack, I am delighted."

“I am happy with the way we played," the coach proclaimed. "We can win lose or draw but it’s important how we play."

“It means a lot in the way we played in terms of our confidence," Guardiola added. "We won points on Chelsea, Arsenal and now Manchester United, but in December, it’s impossible to be champions."

Can't be complacent

Not only did City manage to do their job across the city but other results worked in their favour, with both Chelsea and Arsenal both dropping points which may have all but ruled them out of possibly keeping pressure on the two Manchester clubs with Mourinho also admitting the gap between the two might already be too great.

However Guardiola's focus will now focus on Wednesday as they travel to take on Swansea City before another crucial clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and Kevin De Bruyne has stated that they can't afford to be "complacent" with so many games to go.

"Lots of teams lost points this weekend," De Bruyne stated to mancity.com. "So it is a big one for us [the win] just to put more pressure on the rest."

"We have to enjoy it and then focus again for Wednesday," the Belgian proclaimed. "It is a big gap. If we slip up we are still in the lead."

"We can't be complacent. We need to do what we have all year," De Bruyne concluded. "I prefer to be 11 points ahead than 11 points behind that's for sure."