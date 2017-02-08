Antoine Griezmann "loves life at Atletico" insists club president, despite Manchester United links

Above: Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid | Photo: Getty Images/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says that star striker Antoine Griezmann "loves life at Atletico" despite heavy ongoing links to Manchester United.

Loving life

Griezmann has become one of the deadliest strikers on the continent since his move to the Madrid club, with 72 goals in 138 appearances, and he has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in the current campaign.

However Atletico have struggled this season, which has led to rumours stating that the Frenchman's future in the Spanish capital hangs in the balance.

United seem to be leading the line for the 25-year-old's signature, with the Red Devils expected to make another big money move by triggering Griezmann's £85 million release clause, inserted into his terms after his contract extension.

It would certainly be a big blow for Diego Simeone's side if Griezmann was to leave, but Cerezo has insisted that the forward is happy at the Vincente Calderon.

"Every day I see Griezmann I give him a hug," Cerezo told Cope. "Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico."

"Manchester United?" the owner joked."Small team."

"I believe in the contracts that people sign," he concluded. "That goes for [Diego] Simeone and Griezmann."

Have a little patience

The potential arrival of Griezmann could see a shake up in the United forward line, with one of those potential casualties being the young forward Anthony Martial.

Despite finishing top scorer last season, Martial has failed to kick on and it can be argued that he hasn't been given a fair opportunity by manager Jose Mourinho.

This has led to rumours of an exit for the 21-year-old, but former United defender Mikael Silvestre insisted that he hopes that Martial will be patient and not make a move away from the North West.

"He had been their top scorer last season," Silvestre told TalkSport. "But this year he's a different player."

"I hope he keeps patient and won't do a Pogba," he stressed. "Like he did and head to Juventus."

"He has to stick around and show his character," Silvestre added. "The character is about being courageous, stick to it, and work harder - as he has been doing."

Manchester United will take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.