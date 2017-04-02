Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion: Lessons learned as Mourinho's men are left frustrated once more

Anthony Martial missed a close range header as United failed to break through against the Baggies / Getty Images / Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United were held at home for the eighth time in 15 outings as West Bromwich Albion battled their way to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The draw saw United fail to gain ground on the top four ahead of a heavily congested April, which sees them lock horns with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Europa League now seems the most viable option to gain entry to the Champions League next season, as Jose Mourinho was left highly critical of the poor form of his strikers. But aside from the fact that United's frustrations are growing, what else did the hosts learn?

There is no need for two defensive midfielders against smaller teams

Despite six instances of failing to beat teams outside the top seven at home, Mourinho persisted with a tactic of playing two sitting midfielders. Tony Pulis' side, rather predictably, parked the metaphorical bus at Old Trafford, and battled their way to a point. The same scenario has happened so many times this season, it's a mystery as to why both Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini were selected.

Paul Pogba is the most important player in the team

Despite tirades of criticism for his performances this season, Pogba has been one of United's most important players. The clash against the Baggies was the biggest example yet that he is the one that makes the team tick. An obvious lack of creativity rendered United's attack rather toothless without the Frenchman, who should return to the match-day squad against Everton on Tuesday.

Antonio Valencia needs some help

Recently voted as the player of the month for March, the Ecuadorian winger-turned-full-back has been the most consistent player in the United team. But a lack of competition for places has meant he has played almost every game this term. His outing yesterday displayed elements of fatigue, and there's little sign of him getting rest over a hectic April where United will play nine games.

Marcus Rashford isn't ready to be the first team striker

Mourinho receives his fair share of criticism for his benching of Marcus Rashford, but his performances when he has stepped in at central striker have justified his decisions. While Rashford has been effective coming off the wing, he hasn't looked comfortable through the middle this season. He's not scored in the Premier League since the 4-1 thrashing of Leicester in September, and has little chance of displacing Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the Swede returns against Everton.

Juan Mata is criminally undervalued

After groin surgery, Juan Mata may well miss the rest of the season, and this presents a huge problem to United. His incisive passing and movement can unlock the stern, tight defences in the Premier League, as seen with West Brom at Old Trafford. The loss of his creativity leaves a gaping hole in the United attack.