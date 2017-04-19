Manchester United team news update: Captain Wayne Rooney could return against Anderlecht

Above: Wayne Rooney warming up before the clash with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United boss José Mourinho revealed Wayne Rooney may be included in the 18-man squad to face Anderlecht after missing four games with an ankle problem.

The Red Devils host the Belgian side in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday having drawn the first meeting 1-1 last week.

The England striker has enjoyed some of his finest moments this season in the Europa League, with two goals and three assists in five matches.

Rooney's experience could be key

Mourinho said: "He's working now, he's improving and if in this training session this afternoon the answer is positive, I would select him to be on the bench tomorrow."

The Portuguese boss hailed Rooney's experience and"know-how of this knockout phase", adding: "I think he's a player that can be useful tomorrow. If we need a goal, he can help us. If we need to keep a result, to keep the ball, to keep control of the game by having possession, he can help us too. So, hopefully his answer in the training session is positive."

Mourinho also confirmed Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start ahead of David De Gea at Old Trafford.

Romero has been the club's first-choice 'keeper in Europe this season, with eight of his 14 appearances in 2016/17 for United coming in the Europa League.

Trio of Jones, Smalling and Mata still missing

The only confirmed absentees for tomorrow evening are Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata, who are expected to miss the rest of the season with long-term injuries.

Although, Smalling provided an update on his recovery yesterday, with a video showing the defender has removed his leg brace.

United's top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimović is set to be recalled to the starting line-up following a seven-minute cameo appearance against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Swede has appeared 45 times for United this season, leading to the player admitting he was feeling tired prior to the Chelsea game.

Reds forward Marcus Rashford was selected ahead of Ibrahimovic against the Blues, and he netted in an impressive display, which is likely to see him start in the Europa League.