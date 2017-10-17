Phil Jones close to signing new contract with Manchester United

Phil Jones charging down Roberto Firmino's shot. (Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport/Getty)

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to be rewarded with a new contract extension at Old Trafford after another strong start to the Premier League season.

His new contract is set to make him one of the league's top earners for a defender with a wage of around £150,000 per week as his current deal expires in June 2019.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the new campaign and has featured in every one of United's league games this season and has been a leading figure in helping the Reds to seven clean sheets too.

With defensive injuries to Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling this season, Jones has been one of Jose Mourinho's most consistent members of the squad and the United manager appears to consider him as a definite starter each week.

The former Blackburn Rovers player suffered a number of injuries last year but enjoyed a full pre-season with United on their tour of the United States and is nearing the contract extension.

For club and country

As well as being significant for the Red Devils, Jones is set to be a regular for England in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup and is almost certain to feature for the Three Lions in Russia.

Jones played the full 90 minutes in United's 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday and is likely to also start in Lisbon when their Champions League campaign resumes against Benfica.

Fellow defenders Bailly and Rojo are doubts for the tie so Mourinho could line-up with Smalling and Jones - just as he did at Anfield last weekend.

United are aiming to make it three wins from three in Group A as they come up against the Portuguese giants on Wednesday, who are yet to register a point in this years competition.