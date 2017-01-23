Tadic throws shade at Puel over rotation policy

Tadic says he's ready to play. Photo: Getty/Stephen Pond

Dusan Tadic wants boss Claude Puel to field his strongest possible lineup when Southampton travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening, as he bemoans the selection choices of his manager.

The Saints have a great chance to reach the final of the EFL Cup, taking a 1-0 aggregate lead to Merseyside.

Puel's inability to risk players

Puel's rotation policy has been scrutinised by many this season, as the Frenchman refuses to allow players regular runs in the team, as he looks to avoid fatigue and injuries.

The 55-year-old boss is yet to field an unchanged side since taking over in the summer and Tadic, among other players, are not in favour of the rotation.

“For me personally, I don’t need a rest,” said Tadic. The 28-year-old went on to say, “After the injury on my nose I needed a little bit of time, but now I feel very well and I can play every three days."

Tadic also risked upsetting his boss by saying, “I think most of the players feel like that."

Tadic hopeful

When asked if he felt Puel needs to play a strong outfit in the second leg of the semi-final, Tadic said, "For myself I think yes because sometimes players are tired, but most of the time we are ready to play every three days."

The Serb added, "My opinion is that you need to have always the best team out on the pitch in that moment.”

Tadic missed the FA Cup replay against Norwich, meaning he will be in line to feature against Liverpool this week.

Chance of a final

If Puel can guide his side to a cup final in his first season, qualms about his selection policies would surely be parked for the time being. The Saints last made a cup final back in 2003, losing to Arsenal by a single goal.

Southampton defend their 1-0 lead on Wednesday evening at 8pm GMT.