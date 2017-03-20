Claude Puel criticises referee Andre Marriner again

Claude Puel criticises referee Andre Marriner yet again. Photo: Getty//Mark Kerton

Southampton boss Claude Puel has taken a swipe at referee Andre Marriner for the second time in a month, hinting that he has cost his side on two occasions.

Marriner was in charge of the EFL Cup final last month, in which Southampton were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United.

Dodgy decisions

Birmingham-based Marriner awarded Spurs a first half penalty after Dele Alli was judged to have been fouled by Steven Davis.

The man in the middle later waved away Saints claims for a spot-kick when Ben Davies brought down Dusan Tadic.

Marriner also ruled out a Manolo Gabbiadini goal in last month's cup final, despite the Italian being onside.

Puel unhappy

And the Frenchman was not pleased at the decisions that went against his side at the weekend.

Puel said, "It is the same. If the referee gives a penalty the first time then he needed to give penalty for us.

"I cannot see the difference. Two teams were at the same level."

Presumably attempting to avoid retrospective action, Puel was careful his with next remarks.

“I prefer to say nothing about the referee. Although the details were very important and the details were not for us like against Manchester.”

Substitute confusion

Marriner also allowed play to restart after Gabbiadini went off injured, despite substitute Shane Long being stripped and ready to come on.

The Irishman could only watch from the sideline as Alli scored the penalty to double Spurs' advantage.

“I didn’t understand because Shane was ready,” insisted Puel.

Others aggrieved

As is normal these days, plenty of fans and pundits made their views about the decision clear on social media.

Former Southampton legend, Matt Le Tissier, said on Twitter: “Andre Marriner in danger of looking like a Pompey fan”.