Southampton targeting Newcastle United outcast Aleksandar Mitrović in potential January swoop

(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window quickly creeps upon us, Southampton are aiming to do business this winter to improve a relatively disappointing campaign up to this point and Aleksandar Mitrović is the latest name being rumoured with a move to the south coast.

The 23 year-old is currently plying his trade on Tyneside for Newcastle United, however, Magpies boss Rafael Benítez isn't too keen on the striker and that has prompted Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino to register his interest in the Serbian international, whose racked up 33 caps for his nation.

Southampton have largely struggled to find the back of the net this term under Pellegrino and are looking to reignite their attacking threat via the transfer window in a few months' time - the club have only netted nine goals from eleven outings during the 2017/18 season and that is a major area of concern for the squad.

Is Aleksandar Mitrović the answer to Southampton's problems?

The apparent issue in this current Saints team is obvious, it's the goal scoring touch, or lack of, that is a large problem for supporters and everyone involved with the club as murmurs continue to grow that Southampton may be amongst the relegation candidates if goals don't come soon.

Only four teams in the top-flight can worsen the Saints' ability to find the back of the net; Huddersfield Town, AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City and Crystal Palace - of which the latter three are within the bottom four of the top-flight table.

Pellegrino's men have failed to register a goal in five of their eleven league matches this year and that will certainly need to be attended to in the winter window, although Aleksandar Mitrović is not the right man.

He has undoubtedly proven he can score at this level but is not consistent enough to be worthy of the solution to Southampton's issues upfront, and the options already at St. Mary's means Mitrović wouldn't find himself in anymore of a better situation than he is currently at Newcastle United.

So in short, Aleksandar Mitrović is not the striker Southampton need to acquire this winter and would not be a worthwhile investment down at St. Mary's.