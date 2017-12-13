Paul Clement believes that Manchester City are “one of the best sides” he has come across

Paul Clement on the touchline. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that Manchester City are “one of the best sides” he has seen in football.

The Citizens eased past Clement’s Swansea side, as David Silva scored a brace while Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero also scored in the 4-0 win.

Clement has been a coach at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and claimed that this Manchester City side are up there with the best of them.

High praise

Speaking to the gathered press, Clement said: “They are one of the best sides I have come across, they do the basics and the ugly side really well, they make it hard for you to press them because they pop it around you, if you sit off it makes them totally dominate.

“It wasn’t nice to see that from my point of view.” The Swansea manager admitted. “If you’re Man City supporter it must be nice to see that football, but it wasn’t nice from my point of view.

“It gives you a difficult predicament as to what to do and it was comfortable for them.”

Manchester City were completely dominant at the Liberty Stadium, in a win that ensured Swansea would remain at the foot of the table.

Embed from Getty Images

Attention elsewhere

While Clement was disappointed to lose the game, he conceded that fixtures against the likes of Manchester City are not where he is targeting points.

He said: “There were positives, games like that won’t define our season, other games including Everton away and absolutely Palace at home.”

“We have had games when we’ve looked toothless and not going to score, but we did get up in their end a few times,” Clement said about his side, “but they were desperate to keep a clean sheet, throwing bodies in front of the ball, it’s the mark of a great side.”

One of the most impressive elements to Pep Guardiola’s side is how intense they are off the ball, pressing high and winning possession just as well as they keep it.

Wilfried Bony was subbed off as he captained Swansea against his former side, but Clement said that “Bony isn’t injured, but he felt his leg getting tight and it was the right thing to do. He asked to come off.”

Swansea next travel to Everton on Monday, as they attempt once again to move away from the relegation places.