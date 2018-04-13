Swansea City vs Everton Preview: Swans looking to impressive home form to overcome home-sick Toffees

On Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, Swansea Cityhost Everton at the Liberty Stadium looking to keep up their good home form under Carlos Carvalhal in order to try and move further clear of the relegation places.

Spurs are the only side to win at the Liberty Stadium since Carvalhal took charge

With six games to go in the league for the Swans, they sit in in fifteenth place in the table, four points above the relegation zone and they know a win this weekend could all but confirm their survival for another season in the top flight.

Their has been a real resurgence from the Swans since Carvalhal took over as manager in December, mainly due to their good home form under him, with only Tottenham Hotspur coming away with three points in Wales.

Last weekend, the Swans rescued a point away to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion with Tammy Abraham scoring late to seal a point.

Toffees looking to improve their away form

On the other hand, the Toffees are safe and sit in ninth in the league and will be looking for a strong finish to the season to finish as high up in the table as they can.

The problem though for Everton is that they have been really poor all season away from home but they will be looking to win back to back away games for the first time since September 2016 after they defeated Stoke City in their last away game.

Everton will also come into the game in a confident mood after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Goodison Park last weekend and they could have even went on to win the game.

The Toffees came from behind to win the reverse fixture in December

The reverse fixtures between the sides earlier in the season saw the Toffees win 3-1 at Goodison Park.

The Swans took the lead in the game with a goal from Leroy Fer, before goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney saw Everton take all three points.

Team News

Swansea City

The swans will be without Fer and Wilfried Bony, who are ruled out to the end of the season with injuries.

Angel Rangel has returned to training but is not yet ready to play, while their will be late fitness checks on Sam Clucas and Mike Van de Hoorn before the game as they look to shake off niggles.

Renato Sanches still hasn't recovered from a hamstring injury but Jordan Ayew will return to the team after serving a three-match suspension which is a huge boost to the Swans.

Everton

The Toffees will be without Sigurdsson due to a knee injury with Sam Allardyce revealing that he is not sure if the Icelandic midfielder will return to action before the end of the season.

James McCarthy and Eliaquim Mangala both remain out with long term injuries but the good news for Everton is that Phil Jagielka and Idrissa Gana Gueye are both fit to play which is a huge boost for the Toffees.

The referee in charge of the game at the Liberty Stadium is Lee Mason.