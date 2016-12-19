Pochettino praises players for not "losing their faith"

Danny Rose celebrates his winner (CREDIT: GETTY)

Tottenham Hotspur will be fifth in the Premier League at Christmas after a 2-1 win against a competitive Burnley side at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Burnley scored their first goal from open play all season just after the 20 minute mark when Ashley Barnes benefited from a deflection off Moussa Dembele, and some slack defending beforehand from Kyle Walker, to slide past Hugo Lloris.

But Spurs, who had 30 shots on the day, turned the game around with Dele Alli equalising from Walker’s superb drilled cross and Danny Rose lashing in at the near post after a great move involving Moussa Sissoko.

Pochettino impressed

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was rightly pleased with his side’s application against tough opposition, as well as the victory.

“Burnley are a team that are very competitive, they run a lot and fight for every single ball,” the Argentine told the Tottenham Hotspur website.

“The way we conceded the goal in the first half was a bit unlucky but we are very pleased because the players always believed, they never lost their faith in trying to go further and trying to win.”

Pochettino was impressed with his side's performance. Photo: Getty/ Tottenham Hotspur

Rose in fine form

Danny Rose picked up the man of the match accolade on the day, and Pochettino had plenty of kind words for the in-form left-back, “It was a brilliant goal and a very good performance. In the last few games he has been showing his quality, I am very happy with him – very pleased.”

The other goal scorer for Spurs on the day, Dele Alli, was also full of praise for Rose, “Danny is a fantastic full back and I don’t think there are many better in the Premier League. He deserves everything he gets,” claimed the 20-year-old.

Both Alli and Pochettino will be hoping Rose and their side can continue their fine form when they take on Southampton on December 28th.