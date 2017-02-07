Harry Kane urges team-mates to "push Chelsea all the way"

Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With only 14 matches left between now and the end of the season, everyone including the Tottenham Hotspur players themselves, know that they must push until the very end if they have any chance of grabbing their first Premier League title.

Harry Kane, who has already bagged himself 14 goals in 19 appearances this season, recently commented on the title race: "We want to start building the gap from the others and push Chelsea all the way and see how they cope." Kane also commented on the weekend's big fixture against Liverpool, "It’s a important game. If we beat Liverpool, we go seven points clear of them."

Recent results have mostly gone for Tottenham in recent weeks, with both Arsenal and Liverpool dropping points last week. It is key that Mauricio Pochettino's side capitalise on these slip ups with a win at Anfield to consolidate their place as true title challengers.

Can they get a rare result against Liverpool?

League leaders Chelsea have already created a nine point gap in front of second place Spurs but the focus now is for the North Londoners to create their own gap from third and try to focus on top spot. Kane said a few words about creating gaps, "If we can build gaps over other teams behind us, that is the important thing."

However, Tottenham have not had the best of records against Liverpool, both at Anfield and at White Hart Lane in recent seasons. Spurs have only gained three points out of a total possible 24 since 2013 in this fixture.

Kane acknowledged the strength of this Liverpool side saying, "Liverpool have some great attacking players and will be a threat. But we feel comfortable with our style in any game." Jürgen Klopp's side have recorded some heavy defeats on Tottenham in recent years, most notably the 5-0 win at White Hart Lane which was Andre-Villas Boas' last game as Spurs manager.

Spurs will be without fullback Danny Rose for the trip to Liverpool due to injury. Rose scored the equaliser in the reverse fixture at White Hart Lane and is surely going to be a huge loss for Pochettino and the Spurs side.